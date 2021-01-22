As telecommunications technology developed at a rapid pace in the late 20th century, many people had thought that dictatorial regimes would no longer be able to completely control information. People could then use the internet to gather a strong mass force to promote the development of democracy.

However, things have not developed as expected. In recent years, totalitarian governments have instead used the internet to dominate public opinion through the release of fabricated “news.” Whenever negative news about the dictator or his government surfaces, the authoritarian government simply dismisses it and stifles the truth by calling it “fake news.” In addition, totalitarian governments are systematically monitoring people more closely through data collection via the internet. In fact, not only are people in authoritarian societies poisoned by fake news, but people in democratic countries are also confused by disinformation. This is because most people do not look into the authenticity and credibility of the content before forwarding messages as they share “news” or “analysis” with like-minded friends, leading to a serious polarization in society.

In 2016, Oxford Dictionaries named “post-truth” as its international word of the year. It is defined by the dictionary as an adjective “relating to or denoting circumstances in which objective facts are less influential in shaping public opinion than appeals to emotion and personal belief.” In other words, people’s adamance for the truth and their moral values have clearly weakened. And the newly retired U.S. President Donald Trump is the most representative figure in the post-truth era.

According to the Washington Post, as of Tuesday (Jan 19th), Trump has made 30,558 false or misleading statements during his presidency. However, he and his team are oblivious to this and have long substituted “alternative facts” for the truth. The latest example is Trump’s persistent refusal to concede defeat in his bid for re-election. Despite the fact that he was stepping down from office, during a rally on the 6th of this month, he incited his supporters to march to the Capitol to protest against the election “fraud.” In the end, his supporters violently stormed the Capitol and wreaked havoc, eventually resulting in five deaths and dozens of injuries. On leaving office as U.S. president, Trump delivered his farewell speech to his supporters yesterday, in which he blatantly stated that “the movement we started is only just beginning.” It is evident that he still clings to the idea that he is the winner of the general election.

Although there are many people who believe that much of what Trump says and does is illogical, he nonetheless has the blind support of his die-hard fans, mostly white men without college degrees representing more than 30% of the population. As a matter of fact, the relevant departments have repeatedly verified and denied Trump’s allegations of election fraud, but they are still convinced by Trump’s claim that “the election was stolen from him.” It is as though they are living in a parallel universe, adamant that what they know is the truth.

Therefore, even after the assault on the Capitol, different media polls still show that Trump’s popularity has not been affected. CNN reported on the 17th of this month that his approval rating among his own partisans is still as high as 80%. It appears to be true what Trump boasted four years ago during his primary campaign: “I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters.”

The four years of the Trump administration have left the United States deeply divided, and it will undoubtedly be difficult for the new president, Joe Biden, to unite the country again. As the influence of Trump will not diminish with his departure from office, the Biden administration will still have to deal with the challenges and even turbulences brought by “alternative facts” from time to time. In addition, in order to protect their political careers, any Republican in politics cannot afford to lose the iron votes of Trump, and therefore must continue to live in his shadow.

The post-truth is obviously a very dangerous trend because when there is an absence of truth in the world, everyone will plunge into darkness. Biden is the best person to lead America out of this darkness because he is humble, empathetic and promotes an attitude of tolerance and inclusiveness. He has a good relationship with the Republican Party and has always been able to communicate and cooperate with them. It is believed that he can bring a ray of hope and truth to American society.

(Martin Lee is a barrister and founder of Hong Kong’s Democratic Party.)

