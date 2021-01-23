With Joe Biden officially on the scene, many expected U.S.-China relations to improve or stop getting worse. However, remarks by the secretary of state nominee Antony Blinken suggest that this expectation is unrealistic and, in the long run, things will be even more unfavorable than it was during the Trump era.

For Beijing, the biggest headache of the Trump era was not its hawkishness, but its unpredictability. Over the past few decades, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has spent a great deal of effort studying U.S. politics. This has yielded good results in a targeted “united front” and lobbying of Washington legislators, officials and think tanks. Before Trump came to power, almost all American political heavyweights had been guests of Zhongnanhai. Any policy that was not conducive to relations between the two countries would be undermined or even eliminated by China-coveting U.S. companies and lobbying groups. Therefore, a Washington led by professional politicians (regardless of political party) had a high degree of predictability in its China policy, and any adverse effects could be gradually dissipated.

However, Trump does not practice traditional politics, and as a result, not only is Beijing unable to anticipate White House policies, it is also unable to exert pressure on the White House through corporations and lobbying groups. In addition, the CCP’s international image has been tarnished and animosity toward China has increased dramatically in the U.S., causing the CCP to lose its “united front” with the U.S. Congress.

With Biden in the White House, Washington is once again dominated by traditional politicians, and Beijing should be more at ease in dealing with them. So it is reasonable to expect that unless Beijing makes a major move in Taiwan or Hong Kong, U.S.-China relations can stabilize temporarily in the short term.

However, Blinken recently threw a wet blanket on U.S.-China relations. He said before the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the Capitol that China seeks to become the leading country in the world, posing the most significant challenge to U.S. national interests. Its assertiveness has become more blatant “particularly since the rise of Xi Jinping as the leader.” He believed Trump was right in taking a tougher approach to China and agreed with outgoing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s assessment that China was committing genocide against minority Muslims in Xinjiang. He described “Hong Kong’s democracy as being trampled,” and said that the U.S. should have acted sooner in response to the national security law and take in some of those fleeing Hong Kong, fleeing the repression, for standing up for their democratic rights. He added that “Washington should also reassess its position regarding the presence of U.S. institutions and companies in Hong Kong...Is it going to remain a hub and a financial center?” Blinken said the U.S. under the incoming Biden administration will uphold its commitment to ensuring that Taiwan has the ability to defend itself against aggression and that commitment will “absolutely endure” in the Biden administration.

This is not only the first time that Biden’s Cabinet affirms Trump’s policy, but it also signals the continuation of the hard-line approach to China. How can Beijing tolerate this assessment of the China issue by the Biden team?

It is even more difficult to be optimistic about the long-term Sino-U.S. relationship. The strategic competition and even confrontation between China and the U.S. have already formed, and friction is bound to increase. Biden’s diplomatic strategy is focused on the Indo-Pacific, with the aim of building a coalition of allies to contain China.

Although the newly created role of coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs is under the National Security Council, Kurt Campbell is a veteran diplomat with a prominent status in politics and deep connections in Congress, thus his ability to execute is undeniable. He is responsible for the assembly of a solid anti-China alliance in the Indo-Pacific (core members include Australia, Japan, India, Taiwan and even Vietnam and Southeast Asia are also important targets). The chance of success is very high.

Before Trump left office, he suddenly declassified the 2018 strategic framework for the Indo-Pacific which was not due for public release until 2043. This document sets out the U.S. national security strategy for the Indo-Pacific region, of which India will be a cornerstone, and seeks to prevent China from “dominating the first island chain” through maritime and air disputes. The declassified document is meant to be an open commitment to allies in the region, showing that this national policy will not deviate due to personnel or regime change. The addition of Biden’s new Indo-Pacific coordinator is a clear indication that this Indo-Pacific strategy will be continued.

Beijing has long been aware of this, calling it an attempt to establish an “Asian version of a mini-NATO” against China in the Indo-Pacific. In recent years, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) warships have been crossing the Miyako Strait and its fighter planes have been flying over the Taiwan Strait, not only to exert pressure on Japan and Taiwan but also, and more importantly, to challenge the first island chain, increasing the mental burden of the U.S. military.

Beijing’s alternative response is to devote more diplomatic resources to Asia, elevating neighboring diplomacy to the same footing as great power diplomacy. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited the region last October and again last week, visiting all ASEAN members except Vietnam to discuss issues in Asia including economic recovery, supply chains and, of course, vaccine supply. Obviously, this is an attempt to leverage benefits and vaccines to prevent these countries from defecting to the U.S.

Perhaps Beijing will also establish an “Indo-Pacific/Asia coordinator,” and Wang Yi would be the natural choice to take on this important role. However, his wolf warrior image is deeply ingrained in people’s minds, China and Vietnam and other countries still have border disputes, and sinophobia in Southeast Asia is deep-rooted. ASEAN is extremely wary of the rise of China (ASEAN itself is a communist-phobic product), so it will be tremendously difficult to draw them in!

(Poon Siu-to, veteran journalist)

