No sooner had the debate on the motion of thanks for the policy address at the LegCo begun than both the pro-establishment lawmakers and government officials lavished praise on the National Security Law rather than put effort into giving a puff to the preventive measures against the coronavirus epidemic and policies to enhance people’s livelihoods, which the pro-democracy camp used to be accused by Carrie Lam Chen Yuet-ngor and the pro-establishment camp of filibustering to prevent from being launched, for they have not been efficacious at all. A source from the political circle said some former civil servants commented before him that Lam’s so-called preventive policies against the epidemic and relief measures are “all poorly implemented, and frequently and unpredictably altered”, which was not allowed by the government in the past. It is even more worrying that the government would further blunder when handling the upcoming large-scale vaccination, but “there hasn’t been any sign of Carrie Lam, who would rather ask the citizens not to lay the blame on the government, introspecting much about the reasons for the plight”.

“Incompetent at implementation”

The source also indicated that in a chat with him recently about the anti-epidemic measures formulated and launched, a former civil servant pointed out it’s unavoidable for the government to slip up on handling such issues, but it is hardly possible for anyone to conceive why the Lam administration “implemented the measures so poorly, and frequently and unpredictably altered them”. “Take for instance the Chinese New Year flower markets, which was ensured, then cancelled, then resurrected but are subject to restrictions. It seems there was no communication or whatsoever between the government and the industry, so every announcement was lashed out at.” He said in the past those measures would be discussed internally, then communicated to industry representatives for discussion. “Though perfection was impossible, no blunder was committed when they were rolled out.” It can be seen that Lam and her cabinet are “utterly incompetent” at formulation and implementation of policies.

A pro-democracy figure said it has been reported on end that Carrie Lam takes full responsibility in person for fighting the plague. It has been such a mess simply for the very reason she is so self-confident in doing anything that she won’t listen to anyone.” He also said that when asked about whether the government should be called to account for the recent return of the disease, “she went so far as to say that since the epidemic situation was unprecedented, she wouldn’t put the blame on anyone, so she hoped the citizens wouldn’t blame the government as well, which sounds like it has nothing to do with her and she’s victimized”.

He is concerned that when the government engages in the large-scale vaccination in the offing, “Carrie Lam, without introspection at all, will persist in her old ways of doing things and bungle the project. At the end of the day, the citizens will be on the receiving end of it.”

