I was sitting in the minibus, waiting for it to start when a familiar face got in. I instantly recognized my ex-colleague who had retired a couple of years back though he had put on some weight and his silver hair was more prominent.

I waved him over and he looked pleasantly surprised to see me. A change from how he used to greet me in the office.

“Hello, how are you? How is retired life?” I asked as he sat down next to me.

“Fine! Enjoying my free time and catching up with old friends,” he said. “How are you?”

“I am fine,” I replied. “Glad to hear you are settling down into your new life as a senior citizen.”

“That has to wait for another year,” he replied.

“What has to wait?” I was surprised.

“To be a senior citizen. Didn’t you read the concession bus fare for those over 60 will be available only in 2022?” he explained with a laugh.

“Oh that. Yes, I read that. Heard they are also going to increase the HKD2 rate for elders to HKD2.50 or even HKD3 to adjust to the inflation,” I replied.

“The government is very worried about that. Says this concession for elders will cost them up to HKD8.6 billion by 2031. Sounds like my wife,” he said with a sneer. “Every penny I spend has to be accounted for while she can splurge without any problem.”

I was not sure if I should get into this domestic discord and just nodded sympathetically.

“Only last week she was telling me that I should stop going out, to save money. But she can’t stop shopping for all those bags and shoes because they are necessities,” he said, emphasizing the last word with imaginary quotes.

“Priorities are different for men and women,” I said, trying to be philosophical. The bus started moving and that brought a slight pause in our conversation.

“Just like the government,” he started again. “They are worried about giving me discount bus fare but have no problem in throwing a few billions into some fish pond.”

“They are building a new carp pond at the government house?” That was news to me.

“No, I am talking about that Ocean Park. They are dumping another two billion dollars into it. After giving them more than five billion last year,” he was getting red-faced now.

“Think they want to revamp it and make it profitable again,” I recalled what the officials were saying.

“Ocean Park is old, like me. It also should retire,” he said.

“But they have plans to develop entertainment and retail areas there to increase revenue. It could help the park bounce back,” I argued.

“This is like, instead of letting me retire, they shift my seat to another corner and move some young executives to my old office area. And hope that it will improve my productivity?” he drew up an analogy that I could understand.

“Possibly not,” I said, recalling some old days in the office. “Your office had the best view of the harbor though. But no, it wouldn’t have worked.”

“I mean, it wouldn’t help the Ocean Park,” I added quickly as I thought he was about to contest my answer.

“But this park is never going to close. Even your grandchildren will have to keep paying for it to remain open,” he said.

“Grandchildren? My daughter is not yet married,” I brushed off his pessimism with a laugh.

“These interest free government loans to the park is to be repaid only by 2059. So they have to keep it going till then somehow. I am sure you will have grandkids by then,” he replied.

“Oh, thanks for the warning. I have to get off now,” I said as the bus was nearing my stop. “Hope to see you around again,” I added, just for the sake of courtesy.

He waved me off and I got out. Walking towards home, I was wondering why my daughter always says she won’t get married and have children.

(A fictional satire written by Hari Kumar, who is a journalist based in Hong Kong.)

