by Fong Yuen

Surrounded by anxiety and jitters, Joe Biden has gone through his inauguration problem-free. It was probably the most mundane inauguration in American history. Being the U.S. President during this time, in the midst of the Wuhan pandemic, plus the recent incident at Capitol Hill that highlights the conflicts between two ideologies, it is hard not to worry about Biden with his old age.

Biden is facing three difficult tasks: the pandemic, the economy, and the social division. The pandemic should ease off soon with the vaccines coming to the market; it is also normal that the economy has its ups and downs; Biden mentioned he would be focusing on unity. It is indeed the most pressing subject right now.

It is easy to divide society but hard to unite it. The intensifying of social conflicts in the U.S. did not happen overnight. Leftist ideology has been publicized for a long time, and populism has been suppressed. The more equal the strength of both sides gets, the bigger scale the conflict would be. Biden and Trump were neck and neck in the latest presidential election. Biden won by only a small margin and was accused of election fraud. It shows that the division is not only wide but also deep.

Biden emphasized his administration will focus on unity because when the Americans are not united, the two parties will not be working together. It will not be possible to concentrate on the economy, livelihood, and international relations, which means it will be tough for him to perform presidential duties. The government cannot work properly without unity. It will also be troubled by endless bickering and even physical fights, which is unfortunate for the country, the people, and even the world.

Maintaining national interests is the top priority, and the people’s well-being is the ultimate demand. Regardless of who the president is, he/she cannot ignore these two fundamental issues. Everyone has different ambitions, different strategies, different methods, but the same political goals. Therefore the foundation for unity is there, but the situation is unfavorable.

Trump stepped down, dejected but did not admit defeat. Besides, he is still supported by a large number of Americans. A new poll from the NBC news shows, nearly 90% of the Republicans still support Trump. The report stated, there were more viewers on the last speech from Trump before leaving the White House than Biden’s inauguration. Even if they are both equally popular, it still proves that one should not overlook Trump’s political power.

Biden’s administration must not continue to chase after Trump if he wants to reunite the people and heal the division between them. More suppression would induce more resistance. Trump’s fans see him as the political idol. When Trump was forced to step down, nearly half the Americans feel hurt and scream election fraud. The matter has ended, but the people remain disgruntled. Apparently, Trump even wants to form a party and said he “will be back in some form.” If Biden and the Democrats retaliate against Trump, it will only add fuel to the fire and deepen the anger among people and increase social division. As a result, uniting the nation would never be realized.

The conflict between two ideologies in the U.S. reached its peak around the time of the presidential election. The far-left power within the Democrats has already put the pressure on before Biden being elected. If Biden is to be hijacked by the far-left power and allows more radical proposals, it will inevitably widen the social rifts and make it even harder to unite the Americans. Therefore, suppressing the far-left will also be one of the difficult tasks for Biden.

Foreign relations is also an important part of Biden’s goal of uniting the people. Repairing the relationships with western countries is relatively easy. How to follow Trump’s U.S.-China relations and do it differently at the same time is difficult to grasp. Reportedly, 70% of Americans have a negative impression of the CCP. Furthermore, many bills related to China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong have been passed by the two parties in the House and the Senate, it would be unlikely for Biden to offer an olive branch. If he wants to unite the Americans, he could not reverse much of Trump’s policy on China.

Apart from the CCP and a few totalitarian states, not many countries want to see civil disorder within the U.S. No matter how much the world changes, it still needs the U.S. as the backbone and the pillar of the camp of universal value. Biden is an experienced politician and has long been dominating foreign relations of the U.S., if he can let go of his personal grievance, stops hunting Trump and avoid going to the extreme politically, maintains a confrontational and competitive relationship with the CCP, then hopefully after a period of time, the U.S. will heal and gradually be united.

Social conflicts will produce clashes. Clashes can be intensified or eased depending on how they are being dealt with. Biden might not be the grandmaster and able to make all wishes come true, we might as well keep a cautiously optimistic expectation about the U.S. democratic system and historical traditions.

Click here for Chinese version

