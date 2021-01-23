It is official! Biden has been sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. As the country continues to face severe challenges in healthcare, national security, political polarization, and racial tensions, Biden’s inauguration speech is a call for unity that transcends races, parties, and other social divides.

Biden will overhaul Trump’s policy, replacing his “America First” doctrine with a goal to “make America once again the leading force for good in the world.” Biden did not offer many specifics in his conduct of foreign policy.

What will Biden’s policy toward China or East Asia be? He also did not offer concrete answers in his inauguration. We could, however, still make a few observations from the things we noticed.

For starters, Hsiao Bi-khim, representative of Taiwan, announced on Twitter, prior to the beginning of the inauguration, that she was invited by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) to join the ceremony. This is a step forward, as previously, the Taiwan delegation could only attend the ceremony by obtaining tickets that Congress and Senate representatives offered to their electorates for seating in the space reserved for the general public. This invitation suggests positive outlooks for U.S.-Taiwan relations under the Biden administration.

In another case, just one day before the inauguration, the then-Secretary of State Pompeo has announced that China is committing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, including behavior ranging from the incarceration of over 1 million people without the due process of law to the suppression of cultural and religious freedom and the forced sterilization of women. Antony Blinken, Biden’s secretary of state, was at a Senate Foreign Relations committee session during this announcement. When asked about his viewpoint on Pompeo’s statement, Blinken stated that he concurred. In principle, Blinken seems to share Trump’s foreign policy belief that China poses a grave challenge to the U.S. At times, he lauds the administration’s actions toward China.

The major difference that sets Biden and Blinken apart from Trump and Pompeo is their belief in multilateralism, stressing that the U.S. should work with allies to confront the global pandemic, global warming, challenges of democracy and human rights, and other pressing issues. In a nutshell, recognizing China as a strategic competitor is a bipartisan consensus; the difference lies only in the tactic.

The U.S.’ awakening to China’s challenges does not come out of the blue. Along with Trump’s efforts and several hawks in his administration and the subsequent policies they took, it has become the default position of the U.S. The Biden administration will likely follow suit as many China hands in his administration hold similar ideas. From the point of International Relations theory, the Sino-U.S. competition is bound to continue. Thus, we should be able to witness continuity in U.S. policy toward China in the next several years.

As for Biden’s Taiwan policy, we could get a sense from the same Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, in which Blinken stressed that the U.S. wants Taiwan to maintain self-defense capabilities and continue to increase its international participation complying with the Taiwan Assurance Act. In practice, U.S. policy toward Taiwan has also revolved around the guidelines in the Taiwan Relations Act. The U.S is happy to promote bilateral relations as long as it does not challenge or endanger the strategic ambiguity in place. The United States and Taiwan share many commonalities and interests, such as commitment to democratic values, numerous technological cooperation areas, and even containing China’s rise. Thus, we should be able also to witness continuity in Biden’s administration toward Taiwan. Granted, previous high-profile and flashy events between Taiwan and China will likely decrease to prevent unnecessary tensions across the Strait, but Taiwan’s overall posture and policy should remain.

Disregard whether the incumbent government is Democrat and Republican, U.S. foreign policy toward Taiwan always centers on the notion of strategic ambiguity. It can be evident by Pompeo’s interview in Japan, where he stressed that the U.S. would aim to reduce tensions between the Strait if such tensions rise. Similarly, Blinken also mentioned that a Chinese military invasion of Taiwan would be a severe mistake. None of these incidents show U.S. explicit security commitment to Taiwan, but the intention is to provide such an implicit commitment and allow U.S.’ stance on cross-Strait issues to be “ambiguous.” Simply put, U.S. national interest lies in the development of an autonomous and democratic Taiwan and peace and stability across the Strait.

When will we see more substantive policies toward Taiwan or China? Biden’s inauguration speech is heavily geared toward the American audience; soon, we should be able to see existing policies continue to roll. A lot of it will depend on how China responds to the new administration. If the Biden administration sees a growing threat, even a dove-like Biden will choose policies that a hawk-like Trump once did.

Yao-Yuan Yeh (yehy@stthom.edu) is Associate Professor of International Studies and Chair of the Department of International Studies and Modern Languages at the University of St. Thomas, Houston. Twitter: @yeh2sctw

Fang-Yu Chen (chenfan6@msu.edu) is PhD in Political Science at Michigan State University. Twitter: @FangYu_80168

Austin Wang (austin.wang@unlv.edu) is Assistant Professor of Political Science at University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Twitter: @wearytolove

Charles K.S. Wu (wu721@purdue.edu) is PhD candidate of Political Science at Purdue University. Twitter: @kuanshengtwn

