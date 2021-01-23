I am not surprised that a lot of Hong Kongers stayed up late to witness the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on TV. For one thing, Hong Kongers don’t have democracy and crave for one; for another, living under the draconian National Security Law (NSL), all we have is “unfree speech” now. It might not be a bad thing after all for Hong Kongers to escape from reality and stay up late watching the inauguration ceremony from a city 13 hours ahead of Washington, DC.

As for me, I turned away from my normal CNBC business channel and glared at CNN instead, watching former presidents of the US arriving at Capitol Hill, witnessing the historical transfer of power in the presence of tens of thousands of heavily armed national security guards. Former presidents Obama, Clinton and Bush made a pre-recorded speech, stressing the importance of unity of the American people. A great “reset” of America is badly needed ̶ perhaps. And yes, there were also Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez performing during the ceremony. In all fairness, the four hours of unrest at Capitol Hill has been overblown by the media: the US’s global image is still intact, draconian states will not “fear America less”, they will still take the United States as a champion and gatekeeper of the principles of freedom.

The farewell speech of former president Donald J. Trump was consistent with what he represented till the last day of his presidency – he doesn’t care about being politically correct. Trump has left behind a strong legacy of diplomacy: standing up against China’s aggression, groundbreaking peace initiatives for the Middle East, and no new war during his four-year term, just to name a few. And with Mike Pompeo performing as the top diplomat in the Trump administration, America was great again ̶ and it will get stronger. Despite Pompeo having held the position of State Secretary for only two years after succeeding Rex Tillerson and Trump in power for only four years, they made a good impression on the people from this side of the world. The way Mike Pence handled the storm at Capitol Hill and his support for Trump till the very end were also impressive.

As outsiders from afar, especially with the political situation in Hong Kong these days, we, however, must face our own reality. The NSL has caused so much grief in Hong Kong, and our incompetent Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor has created the biggest storm since the 1997 Handover ̶ exodus of Hong Kong people from the once famed international city has been picking up speed. People are losing confidence in Hong Kong when the freedom is being taken away.

The “one country, two systems” model has been weakened to the hilt by Beijing, and the propaganda machine from Beijing and communist Hong Kong now still shamelessly proclaims that the “two systems” is still in effect. There have been only pro- Beijing loyalists left in the Legislative Council since the pan-democrats were kicked out by force. Civil servants have to take an oath to declare their allegiance to communist China, while memories of the Cultural Revolution (1966-76) and Tiananmen massacre (1989) are still fresh. People in this city are finding their ways for their “ultimate exodus”. The NSL imposed on Hong Kong is indeed the start of a nightmare, and the suppression and arrests since its enactment six months ago have been defying common sense. It becomes more and more convincing now that Beijing doesn’t mind wiping out the old Hong Kong identity completely, and it is Hong Kong people’s last urgent call to the outside world that we are in a humanitarian crisis - the wiping out of Hong Kong by the Chinese Communist Party, and our city indeed being in its final days.

The “one country, two systems” masterminded by the late strongman Deng Xiao-ping had promised the lifestyle of Hong Kong remaining unchanged for 50 years, but it ended 27 years earlier. For the first time since the 1997 Handover, I have dealt firsthand with asset managers who are quietly quitting Hong Kong. These are experienced fund managers and analysts, some of whom have worked in bulge bracket firms and some been employed in leaner and meaner entrepreneurial settings.

“Trading in multiple markets with my technical skills of Generation Alpha, I don’t have to be stationed in Hong Kong anymore,” one asset manager said to me. “Investment management company Elliot Advisors closing its operation in Hong Kong might mean a lot of things, we can’t make a lot of assumptions.” The asset manager was referring to a recent case of a sizable US-based hedge fund closing up the regional operation in Hong Kong as of Jan 1 this year. People in the industry have since been speculating whether it has something to do with the Hong Kong National Security Law that was introduced half a year ago. For laymen, Elliot Advisors is an activist fund, and the recent political changes in Hong Kong could well be the catalyst for the firm’s decision to relocate their talents to other offices like Tokyo and London.

For confidentiality reasons, I can’t say much about what I know is already happening quietly. All I can say is, highly skilled asset managers will just dump Hong Kong for good, when political risks become a real concern. The coming six months will be the last “wait-and-see” spell for a lot of people, be they specialized talents or not, to see whether Hong Kong will be back to normalcy. A sizable number will be leaving the city quietly without a fight ̶ they have done their part to defend Hong Kong’s democratic values for years, and failed.

They will be moving to the UK, though Beijing has made it painful for Hong Kongers, especially BNO passport holders, to leave the city for good, which is another storm Hong Kongers have to face. That makes you wonder why the masters in Beijing, and now the Hong Kong technocrats, are always taking their own people hostages for bargaining for more or showing that they are ultimately in control. I don’t have an answer, and I believe the free world doesn’t have an answer either. I see the free world has been supporting Hong Kong for those who want to seek freedom, but this time, more for a humanitarian reason ̶ people are looking for a haven.

The two superpowers, the US and China, will confront each other under the Biden administration, and Hong Kong will be part of the equation, at least for now. Hong Kong has been stripped of the freedom of peaceful assembly, and now we don’t have free speech under the NSL. Without genuine rule of law, stability and transparency, international businesses won’t bet on Hong Kong now. The NSL police have turned Hong Kong into a police state, and entrepreneurs are in detention before all the ridiculous unjust trials.

As I was watching President Joe Biden delivering his inaugural speech on Jan 20, proclaiming: “this is America’s day; this is a democracy’s day; a day of history and hope, of renewal and resolve”, I wished Hong Kong would have democracy some day. I don’t know who will be capable of rebuilding a “one country, two systems’ framework that people can trust - a leap of faith needs to be taken. I also wished Beijing would stop inflicting excruciating pain on Hong Kongers through the technocrats in the city. Everything backfires now, and a genuine “reset” means so much to Hong Kong. If

Beijing changes, it will be a huge step forward. That said, nothing much seems to be moving on the positive front, and those who remain in Hong Kong have to fight very hard to secure the last fading freedoms.

Edward Chin (錢志健) runs a family office. Chin was formerly Country Head of a UK publicly listed hedge fund, the largest of its kind measured by asset under management. Outside the hedge funds space, Chin is Convenor of 2047 Hong Kong Monitor and a Senior Advisor of Reporters Without Borders (RSF, HK & Macau).

