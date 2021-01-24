Haruki Murakami seldom talked about his family history. Murakami was born in 1949, known as the generation of baby boomers. His fans must be interested in what his father experienced during World War 2. He once mentioned a bit about his father.

Though you may not have read any of Murakami’s works, you must have heard about his famous quote, “Between a high, solid wall and an egg that breaks against it, I will always stand on the side of the egg.” In 2009, Murakami accepted the Jerusalem Prize for the Freedom of the Individual in Society. At that time, Israeli took military action in Gaza and voices from all over the world asked him to reconsider whether to accept the prize. The quote came from his speech delivered at the ceremony. Most remember this quote from there, but, more impressively, for the very first time, he talked about his father who was drafted into the Japanese troops in invading China. When Murakami was a child, he was a witness to his father “every morning before breakfast offering up long, heartfelt prayers at the small Buddhist altar in our house.” Once Murakami asked him why he did this. His father replied he was praying for the people who had died on the battlefield, including allies and enemies.

Not until recently, Murakami mentioned his father again. Months ago, he published a short book titled ‘To abandon a cat’. A 23-year-old Taiwan illustrator, Gao Yan was invited to draw for this book. Murakami describes her works as incredible. It started from a fragment of Murakami’s childhood memory. One day, for an unknown reason, his father went to the seashore with him to abandon their cat. Surprisingly, by the time they returned home from the beach, the cat had beat them to it. It was a miracle that they couldn’t explain. Thus, they decided to keep it.

Murakami’s father rarely told him what he did in the War. For years, Murakami suspected whether his father was in the troop that massacred Nanjing. And Murakami didn’t know how he should react if that was true. Five years after his father had passed away, he decided to find out the truth and finally proved his father was not part of it. Murakami felt relieved. His will to unearth history is moving.

In the epilogue, Murakami elaborated the reasons why he wrote this book. He said, “History is not the past. It’s in the inner side of consciousness, or unconscious. It will transform into blood with warmth and life, and flows to the next generation without choice.” I observe some Hong Kongers are anxious that we will forget the Anti-extradition Movement, especially for young protesters. Though there is no clear direction for the movement, things that happened in the last two years will not be forgotten. I always believe nothing is more important than consciousness. The consciousness of Hong Kongers has already changed. It’s something that no one can stop. I would like to rephrase Murakami’s quotation, the seed of resistance of us ‘flows to the next generation without choice’.

Note: I read Taiwan’s translation of ‘To abandon a cat’. The quote above is my translation from Chinese.

(Pat To Yan, Active in Hong Kong and German Theatre. Playwright, Director, Lecturer. Elected Council Member and the Chairman of the committee of Literary Art of Hong Kong Arts Development Council.)

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play