As the U.S. enters the age of the Biden era, although it is widely believed that the new administration will continue to maintain friendly relations with Taiwan, it is clear from a series of recent statements made by the Biden team on China that the U.S. will return to a steady course of maintaining a balanced cross-strait relationship.

What is meant by steady also means that the Biden administration will not make bold moves to express its support for Taiwan the way the Trump administration has done. The different approaches of different governments certainly have their own pros and cons for Taiwan. However, Taiwan should be well aware that in the next few years, the U.S. will not make any major moves in favor of Taiwan. If Taiwan is to maintain its visibility within and gain the support and attention of the international community, it must be mentally prepared to stand on its own feet. In my opinion, even without explicit U.S. support, Taiwan still has many options with which to expand its international space.

In a recent news report, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) donated NT$11.55 million (US$413 million) to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation devoted to using virtual technologies to teach the history of the former Nazi concentration camp at the Auschwitz Museum in Poland. The MFA said that the nation is working to bolster its education, remembrance and research on the Holocaust and that it is proud to witness representative to Poland Weber Shih sign the memorandum of understanding with Auschwitz, contributing to the promotion of related work.

In his signing speech, Shih spoke of Taiwan’s resolute support for the noble value of respect for human rights in order to educate and raise awareness of historical facts for future generations. Reportedly, Taiwan is the first Asian nation to join the organization’s group of donors. I think this is an important option for Taiwan to expand its international space. As an important democratic country in Asia, Taiwan should work in the name of the government to actively participate in the promotion of universal values. By doing so, it will certainly gain widespread praise from the international community, especially from the World League for Freedom and Democracy.

Another area worthy of effort is the promotion of cultural and educational programs. In the U.S., for example, the Trump administration in the past four years has pushed hard to shut down Confucius Institutes, an important part of the CCP’s overseas propaganda setup. So far, the Confucius Institute program in the U.S. has basically been paralyzed. In the past, Confucius Institutes were able to gain a foothold in the U.S. partly because there was a huge demand for Chinese education in the U.S. Now that the Confucius Institutes are closed and it is unlikely that the Biden administration will fully reinstate them anytime soon, there is a huge gap in the demand for Chinese education in the American community.

There have long been Taiwan studies departments and centers established in the U.S., but they are not as active both in terms of scale and activity. If Taiwan can seize the opportunity of the Confucius Institute program’s full withdrawal from the U.S., increase guidance and support to Taiwan studies organizations from the perspective of the Ministry of Culture and the Overseas Community Affairs Council, and strengthen Taiwan studies programs so that the world can understand Taiwan’s political, cultural and social development, it will certainly be beneficial to Taiwan’s integration into the international community.

Furthermore, there are various government-backed civil society organizations in different international regions that unite democracy and human rights groups from other countries in the area to establish a regional civil democracy coalition structure similar to the Oslo Freedom Forum. In the past, Taiwan had a similar forum in the Asia-Pacific region convened annually by the Grand Alliance for China’s Reunification under the Three Principles of the People, but it was hardly effective because of the specific political party background.

After the complete loss of liberty in Hong Kong, it is expected that more and more international human rights institutions and media outlets will be relocated to Taiwan. Taking advantage of this new opportunity to integrate human rights groups and media organizations that migrate to Taiwan and provide a certain degree of policy support are also ways that Taiwan can consider and newly integrate into the international community.

Taiwan not only has a quasi-official Taiwan Foundation for Democracy but also has a variety of long-established civil human rights groups. If a human rights institution structure or platform can be established in Taiwan that can regularly integrate various countries and people in East Asia, and if the effect of the activities can be amplified through media resources, Taiwan can truly become an important base for democracy in Asia. Moreover, if Taiwan can establish such an image and status in the international community through its own efforts, it will naturally be of great help in gaining the international community’s support for Taiwan’s resistance to the CCP’s annexation.

All of the aforesaid are things that Taiwan can do on its own without the support of other countries. These are a few suggestions for the interested parties.

(Wang Dan is founder of the think tank Dialogue China.)

