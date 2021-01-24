Accounting firm Ernst & Young estimates that Hong Kong’s deficit for this fiscal year will be as high as HK$363 billion (US$46.8 billion), which is quite close to Financial Secretary Paul Chan’s earlier deficit forecast of more than HK$300 billion. In the end, what is the final figure? There is no need to make random assessments because it will no doubt be alarmingly large.

This will be the second consecutive year that the SAR government has run a fiscal deficit. According to Paul Chan’s budget speech last year, deficits will continue to occur in the next few financial years, meaning that the government will not be able to make ends meet for some time. However, what is even more worrying is that Hong Kong is facing a rapidly aging population, and public expenditure related to the elderly will continue to rise. An aging society with a shrinking workforce will definitely bring a strong headwind to economic growth in the medium and long term, eventually dragging down government revenue and driving a structural deficit.

The current challenge faced by Paul Chan is that when the Hong Kong economy falls into a recession, the government must support it through the implementation of counter-cyclical measures. However, it is unrealistic for the government to continue to spend heavily in the face of this year’s huge deficit and the expected limited fiscal resources in the coming years. If the government increases spending recklessly without regard for the consequences, it will undoubtedly damage its own reputation for prudent financial management.

It is true that there are highs and lows in the economic cycle, such that when the short-term downturn is over, economic growth will increase. However, the problem that Hong Kong is facing is not a temporary deficit, but a structural deficit brought about by an aging society. In addition, the deterioration in the social atmosphere in recent years has led many immigration experts to estimate that a large-scale wave of emigration will occur in the city in the next few years. For Hong Kong, which is already facing a tight labor supply, the result of the exodus is “both a loss of people and money.” This is not something that the government can resolve in a short timeframe.

The Financial Secretary’s job is indeed getting harder and harder but he still has to do it because the public has expectations for the budget, especially since the latest unemployment rate has risen to 6.6%, reflecting the further weakening of the economic momentum in the past month. If the budget to be delivered by Paul Chan next month does not provide strong support for the hard-hit sectors, not only will the public refuse to accept it, but unemployment and business closures may become even worse. Therefore, the Financial Secretary must strike a balance between priorities and salvage the situation first, then make further reforms to public finances only when the Hong Kong economy shows recovery.

When formulating next year’s budget, the author hopes that the Financial Secretary will consider the following four suggestions. First, it is undoubtedly suicidal to raise taxes in an economic recession, but if the government were to increase the betting duty, the opposition would certainly be minimal. According to the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s (HKJC) annual reports, its revenue has been increasing year after year. Even with the epidemic last year, the club’s revenue only dropped by 14%, which is relatively small compared to many large organizations. Given that people in the Mainland and Hong Kong like to gamble, an increase in betting duty (about 5-6%) will not affect the HKJC’s revenue, but it will certainly generate modest support for stabilizing government tax revenue.

Secondly, all government expenditures should be reviewed and any unnecessary spendings should be cut. For example, the government intends to lower the eligibility age of the HK$2 fare concession scheme for the elderly from 65 to 60. However, as the number of elderly people continues to increase, the lowering of the eligibility age will inevitably contribute to higher government spending on the elderly. With the current rapid aging of the population, this kind of unnecessary expenditure is simply a self-inflicted burden, creating additional financial pressure for ourselves.

Third, the government can consider selling assets, issuing asset-backed securities or even convertible bonds. This approach can increase the government’s cash flow, thus relieving the pressure on the deficit.

Fourth, the labor supply has peaked this year, after which Hong Kong will have to face the problem of a shrinking workforce. If the government wants to maintain economic growth in the medium to long term, it is necessary to have a sound labor policy and enhance the productivity of local workers. As the chief of the city’s finance, Paul Chan is obliged to provide solutions in the budget.

(Kwan Cheuk Chiu, economist and director of ACE Centre for Business and Economic Research)

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play