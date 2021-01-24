In the next couple of years, I believe Hong Kong economy will be facing difficult periodic and structural challenges concurrently; coupled with geopolitical changes and political instability, it will be hard to predict whether the Beijing and SAR government, both of which will be changing leadership by then, can promptly respond to the challenge.

In the past year, the three pillar industries in Hong Kong – international finance, real estate, and transit trade can just about holding up; the stock and property markets were also stable because of the special measures and monetary policy implemented by the Chinese and U.S. government. However, among the four places on the two sides of the strait, local consumption accounts for a particularly high proportion of Hong Kong’s economic activities. Since the first season of last year, especially from the second half of the year, gastronomy and entertainment venues have to close very often due to the worsening pandemic. The retail industry has also weakened.

As the U.S. dollar continues to weaken, Yellen, Biden’s newly appointed Secretary of the Treasury, will continue the gentle approach she uses when she was the Chair of the Federal Reserve. Although the low-interest rates environment brings risks to the financial system, all sectors need not be overly worried about the coming of deflation. There are fundamental changes in the past ten years due to the monetary policy of global central banks. The U.S., Japan, Europe, and the UK have become less vigilant about the political and economic crises and the moral risks brought on by quantitative easing. The local deflation environment that lasted a long time after SARS might not reappear. But the worsening asset bubble and the disparity between the rich and the poor might form an even greater challenge, especially in Hong Kong, which emphasized “small government, large market.”

When governments in different countries rely on an overly relaxed monetary policy to help them through recession crises again and again and lack “passive income,” those from the middle class and grassroots who work hard for their money will have to pay a disproportionately high price for the sluggish economy. In the end, poverty across generations and poverty at work will become an injustice phenomenon that is increasingly difficult to rectify; and the deep-seated social conflict will create a new wave of public grievances and political turmoil, which will destroy the continuous development of the economy.

The political risk of “save the market instead of people” is being formed right in front of our eyes. When the epidemic breaks out mainly in building sites, subdivided flats, old buildings, and the ethnic minorities, the unevenly distributed anti-pandemic resources and information will badly affect the overall effect of the fight against the pandemic. Because of that, whether the government can mobilize the human resources, local organizations, and professionals to treat the “Yau (Ma Tei) Tsim (Sha Tsui) Mong (Kok) epidemic” correctly will be the key to the recovery of social-economic operations in the next six months or longer.

Let’s say the above challenge is somewhat “periodic” and may get better when the external environment improves; the change of nature in the China-U.S. relations and the deep impact the pandemic has on developed countries will certainly bring “structural” changes to the development model and pace of Hong Kong’s economy. The first problem is the global distribution of the economic partners, and the second problem is the industrial structure.

Hong Kong is in the subtropical zone, but its closest investment and trade partners – China, Japan, Korea, the UK, U.S., and Europe are all temperate countries in the northern hemisphere. From SARS to MERS to the current pandemic, respiratory infectious diseases, regardless of their place of origin, are particularly infectious and destructive in middle and high latitude countries. To expand Hong Kong’s economic hinterland, the government should find out how it can strengthen the cooperation and communication with ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand.

Judging by the experience of how the global large and small economy has been maintaining the operation of societies and economic development in the past year, strict border control and completeness of an industrial structure is equally important. Singapore, Israel, and Sweden possess both requirements, so their economy performs better than the other surrounding countries. The pandemic hits not only aviation and passenger transport, but also the tertiary industry, which is highly dependent on face-to-face interaction. The so-called service industry includes various retails which employ a large number of front line staff, also the high value-added professional fields such as banking, insurance, and securities. In contrast, product development, production, and logistics will face much smaller investment, technical, and business risks caused by the epidemic.

Therefore Hong Kong’s political, commercial, and academic sectors need to work very hard to catch up on business digitalization to anticipate challenges from the surrounding economy. On the other hand, we must reconsider restoring some secondary or even primary industries, even when we must sacrifice short-term investment returns. Like Singapore, a more balanced and all-rounded industrial structure is beneficial to not only the economic revival during and after the pandemic, but it can also protect the livelihood of grassroots workers.

The government should not watch its people like thieves and refuse to set up emergency unemployment aid. But of course, teaching them how to fish is better than giving them a fish. The homogeneity of industry and unevenly distributed assets have always been Hong Kong’s weakest point in dealing with economic recession and humanitarian crises. Even if the local economy starts to grow again towards the second half of the year as predicted by the Financial Secretary, the damage done to the middle-class and grassroots is so severe, it can probably not recover in the next few years. We need a Chief Executive who is more humble and compassionate to listen and resolve the problems.

(Dr. Hui Ching, Vice Chairperson of Institute of Future Cities, CUHK)

