On the 18th, Xi Jinping inspected the preparations for the 2022 Winter Olympic and Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing, and on the 19th, he arrived at Zhangjiakou, Hebei Province by taking the Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed rail. During the two-day trip, Xi Jinping never took off his mask inside or outside.

From December last year, China entered the most serious outbreak since March last year, and it is now spreading throughout its 31 provinces and cities, with both imported and local cases, completely shattering the “zero” infection nationwide myth. The quarantine period was extended from 14 days to 14+7, and now to 14+7+7 during the Chinese New Year holiday. Workplace workers and wage earners cannot cope with this, and many cities forbid them to leave the city during the Spring Festival. Tragedies have been occurring in many places due to the lockdown.

As of Joe Biden’s inauguration day, there have been more than 24 million confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the U.S., with 180,000 new cases per day and 400,000 cumulative deaths, the highest in the world. The first thing Biden did after arriving in Washington, D.C., on the evening of the 19th was to pay tribute to the coronavirus victims at the Lincoln Memorial with Kamala Harris. At the ceremony, Biden said, “To heal, we must remember. It’s hard sometimes to remember. But that’s how we heal.” However, can Biden easily recover from the nationwide epidemic?

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus is a major disaster for the U.S, and it is arguably a major reason for Trump’s defeat in the election. On Jan 15th, the U.S. State Department released a report that explicitly stated that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has obstructed origin-tracing efforts. On the same day, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo posted on social media citing sources that the U.S. government “has reason to believe that several researchers inside the Wuhan Institute of Virology became sick in autumn 2019.” This triggered another round of attacks and name-calling by the CCP media against Pompeo.

In response, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a press conference on Jan 18th that “if the U.S. truly respects facts, it should open the biological lab at Fort Detrick, give more transparency to issues like its 200-plus overseas bio-labs, invite WHO experts to conduct origin-tracing in the U.S., and respond to the concerns from the international community with real actions.” She further shifted the buck that was passed down by another foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.

The new administration’s nominee for secretary of state, Antony Blinken appeared before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Jan. 19th for his confirmation hearing. He believed Trump was right in taking a tougher approach to China and endorsed Pompeo’s assessment that it was “committing genocide” in Xinjiang. He said that the U.S. should consider providing asylum for Hong Kong people, and recognized that the CCP has misled the world about the coronavirus pandemic.

On the 20th, around the time Biden was sworn in as president, the Chinese foreign ministry announced sanctions against 28 former Trump administration officials. The belated move is clearly a warning for the new administration. Biden said there was “no time to waste” as he signed 17 executive orders in front of reporters in the Oval Office just hours after his inauguration. In terms of how to improve the novel coronavirus crisis, he encouraged Americans to wear masks in public for at least the next 100 days. As to the blame dumped over by Hua Chunying last week, he did not touch on it.

The resurgence of the epidemic is also a major challenge for Xi Jinping with a direct bearing on the Winter Olympics. In particular, the epidemic has closed down cities and regions, impeding the flow of transportation and people, aggravating the economic downturn and increasing unemployment. At the ninth China Chief Economist Forum held in Shanghai on Jan 9th, which was broadcast live, former HuaAn Fund Management chief economist Lin Caiyi said, “Spend all your money to win glory for the country. Spending money is the best way to patriotism. I still hold this viewpoint now in terms of the concept of internal circulation.” Her views aroused a lot of criticism from netizens.

As the world enters a time of greater difficulty in 2021, how can China be an exception? The year 2021 marks the first centenary goal proposed by Xi Jinping. On Jan 11th, when addressing the opening of a study session at a communist party school attended by provincial and ministerial-level officials, Xi said that “time and situation are in our favor.” The People’s Daily published glowing commentaries for the next six consecutive days until Jan 18th when the tone changed and the party was asked to firmly carry the major political responsibility of “two safeguards.” The main responsibility of the Commission for Discipline Inspection has become the protection of Xi Jinping.

(Lui Yue, veteran Chinese journalist)

