For 20 some years, Hongkongers have always heard the murmur: the Handover was “the end of more than a century of humiliation”, from patriots on the Handover, and National Day. During the colonial era, Hong Kong compatriots had to succumb to “the Imperialist evil deeds” and “the faces and mouths of those colonial minions”, deemed as “second-class citizens” “without democratic rights”. Now that Hongkongers are the “masters of the house”, the “boss”…

Hey, speaking of humiliation, I never quite got it. If the colonial governance was so humiliating, why our ancestors, in this half of a century, have climbed mountains and waded into the raging seas, risking their lives, to throw themselves into the arms of colonial Hong Kong; speaking of humiliation, Hong Kong civil servants were proudly crowned as the sons of the gods with extraordinary efficiency. In the current new era, the civil servants of the SAR are swearing their loyalty and kowtowing, and how do you explain such humiliation. The end of the history of national humiliation is the beginning of the history of personal humiliation.

As for “the faces and mouths”, in which era are they more glamorous? Taking the Legislative Council as an example: there were undoubtedly many minions, but they were elegant in their manners, and at least they dressed and behaved elegantly; today, the Legislative Council is more like a circus performing, with birds flying around and beasts dancing, that ignorance is power. The rotten stink of vulgarity, nakedness, and servility smell is so strong that it cannot be dispelled. And take a look at the high-level government. The old governors of the past such as MacLehose or Patten, they could stand up to London when they were strong; when Carrie Lam of the new era was asked how Hongkongers with BNO would be punished, she did not know; when asked how she wanted to change the electoral system, she also did not know. Everything awaits Beijing’s instructions.

Speaking of “second-class citizens”, Hongkongers have always been such. Today, everyone is rushing to flee to foreign countries and are willing to be discriminated against. They are fighting to be second-class citizens. Why? Because you stay in your homeland, there will be no voting rights, the freedom of speech is slashed, having BNO is a crime, not swearing allegiance is another crime, even wanting to win an election makes you guilty and your assets and finances will suddenly be frozen. When are we going to have to swear allegiance to the Basic Law with our signature before we get to apply for public housing? Such treatment is not second-class, it is fourth-class; it is not citizen, but pariah.

The funniest thing is that the major pro-Beijing players have begun spreading the rumors that the electoral system is going to be changed significantly. The election of the Chief Executive will even revert back to an old path of “negotiation” of the powerful, just like how the Governors used to be selected. This would be the only way to guarantee a victory; with the gatekeeping of the system of disqualification, there are only the obedient pawns left in the Legislative Council. What “democratic rights”? They have gone with the wind. What “more democratic than a colony?”? They are like giant slaps on our faces, one after another. Dear patriots, all of your faces are swollen.

During the colonial era, God Save the Queen was played on the television late at night. The colonists did not want your love, but cultivated a group of Hongkongers who recognized their values and were willing to settle down on the island; in the new SAR era, the March of the Volunteers is being played repeatedly, day and night, only to be afraid that they do not get enough love from you. But in these 20 some years, things have been done in reverse and logic does not apply, therefore cultivated a group of citizens with no loyalty and with their hearts in the wrong place, as well as a group of Commie descendants who do not even trust themselves. When it comes to getting someone to do the work, the whole city is lined with mediocre bootlickers, therefore it is necessary to import those northern financial talents to take over the high positions and conduct a whole exchange transfusion. The island is kept, but not the people.

And there you have it, 23 years of struggles and sufferings, when we return to being a colony overnight, please join me in three bellowing cackles: Ha Ha Ha.

(Allan Au Ka-lun, veteran journalist)

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play