Entering the Oval Office this week, Joe Biden met a concerted Chinese Communist campaign to quickly win his favor. The Chinese Foreign Ministry, normally known for its corrosive anti-American rhetoric, warmly congratulated the new president. The Foreign Ministry responded calmly even to the announcement that Taiwan’s representative to the United States, Bi-khim Hsiao, was invited by Biden to attend his inauguration.

So why the Communist smiles?

Simple. These kind words aren’t proof that China has suddenly become a more respectful international power and wants true compromise with America. Instead, they are reflections of China’s realist strategy to earn Biden’s softer policy towards it. Testifying to this interest, Beijing’s Global Times propaganda outlet declared “a very important point” that “China can be a partner with the U.S. [on countering Covid-19], resolving climate problems, and promoting growth.”

Here we see the primary arrow in Xi Jinping’s appeasement quiver: his use of carbon emissions concerns as a means of leveraging American concessions in other areas.

Xi’s foreign policy chief Yang Jiechi recognizes that action to address man-made carbon emissions is a top priority on the part of many American Democratic Party members. By offering Beijing’s action in this regard, Yang thus hopes to earn Biden’s favor towards the Communist Party. The utility of this strategy is in its offering China a way to earn significant political favor from the Biden administration without actually making significant sacrifices.

Consider, after all, that China is constructing hundreds of new, dirty coal-fired plants each year. These power plants are proof of Xi’s lie that he truly cares about reducing China’s massive carbon footprint. And proof of Xi’s lie that China will be carbon neutral by 2060. But unless China is directly confronted on the distance between what it says and what it does about carbon emissions, Xi has no reason not to keep playing the same game. And so far there is little sign that Biden will hold him to account. Considering that China’s annual carbon emissions now stand at more than twice that of America, one might expect Democrats to be more attentive to what’s really going on.

Still, it’s not as if China can hide all the harder edges of its anti-U.S. stance. In the same Global Times editorial which offered Biden an outstretched hand, Beijing was clear about why it believes Sino-American relations have deteriorated in recent years. “All conflicts have been provoked by Washington. Beijing has merely been responding and making countermoves.” This is a laughably arrogant deception, but an earnest one. China wants Biden to know that if he replicates any of the Trump administration’s tougher policies towards it, he will face the same scathing attacks.

We should recognize what’s going on. China’s mixed offering of a supple olive branch and dangling of the dagger speak to its insecurities over what Biden might mean. While Biden is likely to take a more open-minded approach to China trade than did Trump, his administration is also likely to take a firm stand on matters such as the human rights situations in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, intellectual property, and technology. And although Beijing believes it has secured a long-term partnership with the European Union via its recent trade deal, there is rapidly rising concern in the EU parliament over Xi’s human rights record. Those European parliamentarians give Biden a prospective ally with which to constrain Chinese interests. China is nervous he might take the opportunity to strengthen alliances against it.

So yes, China has high hopes that it can cajole Biden into a more appeasement centric policy. But Xi and his minions also know that their task will be far more difficult now than it would have in 2016.

(Tom Rogan, Washington Examiner foreign policy writer)

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play