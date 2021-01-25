By Lo Fung

A year ago in January, Wuhan was on a citywide lockdown. Millions of residents were made to stay in the city to stop the spread of the virus; a year later at the end of January, Hong Kong’s Jordan area was met with a lockdown, and nearly 10,000 residents were subject to mandatory testing and were made to stay in their residences or designated place. They were not allowed to go out, go to work, or leave. On a global scale, the Wuhan virus catastrophe has impacted worse than imagined. Nearly 100 million people were infected, and 2 million people have died; in the United States alone, the death toll has exceeded 400,000, a number higher than the death of the U.S. military in the four years of World War I. No wonder the new President Joe Biden used the word “war” to describe the current anti-epidemic situation of the new government.

Whether the original host of the Wuhan virus is bats or other wild animals is yet to be determined, but this mysterious Coronavirus quickly spread from a seafood market in Wuhan to the world, causing immense damages and disruptions. Not only is the virus highly transmissible, and that humans lack immunity against it, the mainland government had lied, concealed, and covered up the severity of the epidemic, suppressed the “whistleblowers”, among other actions. They are all key reasons for the virus to spread throughout the country and the world. Imagine if Dr. Li Wenliang’s painful warning was taken seriously and immediately, if the government officials did not play down the epidemic and repeatedly stress that the virus was preventable and controllable, the virus might have been isolated and the chain of transmission could have been stopped in the initial stages, and not have spread throughout entire China and around the world.

Unfortunately, the mainland government was persistent in its effort to play down the Wuhan virus situation, and have not reflected on the catastrophe caused by such acts even a year later. First of all, the World Health Organization has been asking to send experts to the local area for investigation, but the Chinese government has only recently reluctantly approved the delegation of experts to visit, but it is still an unknown as to whether the investigation can be done independently, objectively, and without restrictions. On the other hand, the “whistleblowers” and those who have insisted on reporting the truth have been suppressed even more, and after the fact. Zhang Zhan, a citizen journalist who risked his life to return to Wuhan to report the truth was not only not praised or affirmed, but was charged for provoking trouble and was sentenced to four years in prison. Fang Fang, a writer who recorded the days and nights of the Wuhan lockdown in a diary was not any better. Since publishing her diary, she has been attacked by the government mouthpieces and literary scoundrels and faced great political pressure.

It can be said that the mainland government has never learned a lesson this whole year, and is still unwilling to face up to the fact that the opaque information and underreporting of the epidemic are systemic issues. Should there be another public health crisis in the future, it is likely to follow suit and cause huge harm to the citizens and the world once again.

In the Western developed countries, a year of the Wuhan virus epidemic has been especially detrimental to the U.S., where the situation is getting worse by the minute. Part of the reason is of course the unexpected nature of the Wuhan virus, which caught the people by surprise, and the other reason is that the highest level of the government did not respond to the virus seriously, and even undermined its lethality. The most typical example is the former U.S. president Trump. When the medical experts around the world had the consensus that mask-wearing and social distancing could slow down the transmission of the virus, Trump not only rejected the advice from the experts, but took the lead in refusing to wear a mask. He also ignored the experts’ warnings and held large-scale rallies after rallies, handing the virus a much more convenient chain of transmission.

As a result, the participants of the rallies, including himself and a huge group of White House staff, were infected. The chain of transmission within the community is growing by the day, and the confirmed cases in the U.S. top the world. Even with vaccination, there is no indication of lowering of the infection. Now we can only hope that the new government has truly learned its lesson and take the virus seriously until the vaccines take effect; if the epidemic continues to be ignored, it is likely that the number of infections and deaths will double before summer comes.

In Hong Kong, the past year of the epidemic can be described as “dragging on and on”. Fluctuations of the epidemic situation in foreign countries certainly have an impact, but the Carrie Lam administration has not done an effective job of being the gatekeeper, and the delayed control and lack of pertinence are the key factors. Take, for example, areas that have successfully combated the epidemic, such as New Zealand and Taiwan. In addition to strict social distancing protocols, it is also important to implement strict controls on foreign tourists and returning citizens to prevent the virus from entering the community. This is the two-prong approach that has allowed these countries and places to achieve zero new cases since the first wave of the epidemic, with no rebound. Instead, in Hong Kong, we waited until we are feverish with the fourth wave of the epidemic to introduce designated quarantine hotels and 21 days of entry quarantine to stop the virus at the key entry; this delay caused the virus to continue to leak through the epidemic prevention web into the community, triggering the second, third, and fourth waves of the epidemic. Thankfully, citizens have worked hard to comply with social distancing measures. The epidemic has not had an enormous outbreak this whole year. However, the never-ending chain of transmission has greatly affected the economy, employment, and even the daily lives of the people. Even if the government splurges more than HK$ 300 billion in public funds, Hong Kong is still performing the worst compared to China, Taiwan, and Macao. The Carrie Lam government can hardly escape the blame. If the epidemic prevention, anti-epidemic measures, and vaccination are still not up to par, it will not be easy for the local epidemic situation to truly turn around.

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play