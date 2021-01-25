In these grim times a sliver of light relief shines on the knots Hong Kong’s rulers are tying for themselves as they try to juggle personal interests with conflicting pressures.

All this would be amusing were it not for the fact that we, the people they rule, will ultimately be picking up the tab for their stupidity.

There is no shortage of options for deciding where to start in reviewing this state of affairs. But a good place to begin is the emerging wrangle over whether it would be better to entirely scrap elections for the post of Chief Executive or reduce them to a sham where not only can they be controlled from Beijing but will be held in conditions where opposition is outlawed.

On the one side is Beijing’s most ardent flag waver, the failed Chief Executive Leung Chung-yin, who has recently declared that elections are a waste of time and should be replaced by consultations over who will fill the seat he once occupied. Implicit in his plan is that consultation will only take place within the ranks of the trustees.

Meanwhile Carrie Lam, the Chief Executive in Name Only (CENO), seems to be under the impression that what her bosses really want is the façade of an election to provide some kind of credibility. To this end she is avidly supporting moves to ensure that any election will continue to guarantee that Beijing choses the winner.

Either way the result is much the same but the rickety path towards reaching this conclusion is littered with potholes.

Then there is the business of how to deal with Hongkongers who hold foreign passports. Regina Ip, still desperate to capture the bosses’ attention by going that one step further in burnishing her patriotic credentials, has proposed that all foreign passport holders should be forced to choose between clinging onto them or being threatened with possible loss of residency rights and the loss of eligibility for any kind of public office.

CY Leung, who received university education in Britain and sent his children there for their education, while spending most of his career working for British companies, has a born-again hatred of the British and only wishes to target holders of British passports, including the widely held British National (Overseas) passport.

The whole issue of foreign passports presents an exquisite dilemma for members of Hong Kong’s elite because almost all of their families have the right to overseas citizenship as part and parcel of their privileged position of avidly supporting the regime while retaining the means to escape from it.

Were there to be purge of foreign passport holders, the ripples of unease among the rich and powerful would be a sight to behold.

Arguably more pressing however are the contortions facing the government over policies to combat the coronavirus epidemic. On the one hand it is busy closing off Hong Kong to the rest of the world while on the other, avidly trying to find ways of further opening the border with the Mainland.

Then there’s the issue of vaccines. The Lam administration wants to make sure that its patriotism is underlined by opting for Mainland vaccines, while putting all other sources of vaccination in second place. However its first choice, Sinovac, keeps failing to complete the testing cycle to comply with international standards, while the second choice Fosun joint venture product is also placed in question following evidence of lethal effects on elderly people.

So, will politics continue to vie with medicine in fighting the virus? The administration has now been forced to backtrack on vaccines but how long can the government hold out in its denial of the science?

Meanwhile there is the not so small matter of fast growing unemployment and business closures. The CENO and her fellow muppets insist that Hong Kong’s massive financial resources must be kept intact to fund their many white elephant projects. However the support chorus in Legco remains worried over a failure to dismantle all forms of genuine election. Fearing that they might actually have to fight an election they sort of understand the level of public anger over the government’s failure to provide financial support and are urging the administration to give out more relief.

These disputes, often reduced to petty squabbling, do in fact matter but for the meantime it is mildly amusing to see the Quislings turning on each other as they scramble for position.

(Stephen Vines is a Hong Kong-based journalist, writer and broadcaster and runs companies in the food sector. He was the founding editor of ‘Eastern Express’ and founding publisher of ‘Spike’. In London he was an editor at The Observer and in Asia has worked for international publications including, the Guardian, Daily Telegraph, BBC, Asia Times and The Independent and, during Hong Kong’s 2019/20 protests, for the Sunday Times. He hosts a weekly television current affairs programme: The Pulse”

Vines’ latest book Defying the Dragon – Hong Kong and the world’s largest dictatorship, will be published early next year by Hurst Publishing. He is the author of several books, including: Hong Kong: China’s New Colony, The Years of Living Dangerously - Asia from Crisis to the New Millennium, Market Panic and Food Gurus.)

