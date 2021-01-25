When Jimmy Lai was transported in shackles, the world was shocked and wondered about the necessity of it. It turned out that many told me the Hong Kong government demonstrated to the world on purpose its way of treating the accused under the National Security Law. How helpful was such an approach to the image of Hong Kong, which is a developed city?

Nelson Mandela explained in his autobiography named Long Walk to Freedom the humiliating treatment he and others had to go through after being put under arrest in the early 1960s. One hundred and fifty-six of them, charged with treason, included priests, professors, doctors, lawyers and businessmen. After they were taken to Johannesburg Prison, first they were brought to an outdoor yard and ordered to strip naked and line up against a wall. Naked and shivering in the cold, they were forced to stand there for more than an hour. Mandela said, “A nation should not be judged by how it treats its highest citizens, but its lowest ones—and South Africa treated its imprisoned African citizens like animals.” On the second day when they arrived at the hall where the treason trial was being held, an enormous wire cage was prepared by the state for Mandela and his co-accused to sit in. After the defendants protested about it, the cage was removed.

State’s effort to humiliate Mandela had counter effects: the world observed that such action was not stately at all but rather savage. South Africa looked weak and mean in front of the world. Mandela and his co-accused earned empathy and respect from around the world.

Many years later, in December 2015, United Nations General Assembly adopted UN Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners, aka the Nelson Mandela Rules. While these rules are aimed at protecting the dignity of prisoners, they also apply to detainees or the criminally accused awaiting trial. In fact, detainees accused of crimes are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty by a competent and independent court of law and should be treated in a manner demonstrating their innocence. It is important to examine the degrading and humiliating treatment faced by many people around the world in the context of some of the Nelson Mandela Rules.

Nelson Mandela Rule 1 states, “All prisoners shall be treated with the respect due to their inherent dignity and value as human beings. No prisoner shall be subjected to, and all prisoners shall be protected from, torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, for which no circumstances whatsoever may be invoked as a justification.” In other words, there can be no justification for inhumane or degrading treatment. Respect for inherent dignity and value as a human being is fundamental. Any developed criminal justice system would prevent anyone from being subjected to inhumane or degrading treatment affecting their dignity as a human being.

Mandela Rule 2 states, “The present rules shall be applied impartially. There shall be no discrimination on the grounds of race, color, sex, language, religion, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or any other status.” This means application of these rules should be impartial and non-discriminatory. In other words, there should not be any excuse based on the grounds mentioned above, especially their political or other opinions, to treat a detainee or a prisoner inhumanely.

The Mandela Rules go on to cover various areas of treating prisoners humanely, including food, personal hygiene, clothing and bedding, exercise and sport, healthcare services and involuntary separation of prisoners from others such as solitary confinement. With relation to solitary confinement, UN agencies and experts have made strong observations. Former UN Special Rapporteur on torture, Juan Méndez, told the UN General Assembly’s third committee, which deals with social, humanitarian, and cultural affairs, that the practice of solitary confinement could amount to torture. He said, “Considering the severe mental pain or suffering solitary confinement may cause, it can amount to torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment when used as a punishment, during pre-trial detention, indefinitely or for a prolonged period, for persons with mental disabilities or juveniles.” The United Nations Committee Against Torture has concluded that full isolation for 22–23 hours a day in maximum security prisons is unacceptable. The UN has also banned the use of solitary confinement for longer than 15 days. This guidance is extremely relevant as many governments have used solitary confinement to punish political prisoners.

In the past, I never thought we need to discuss and emphasize on Nelson Mandela Rules with relation to Hong Kong. However, within the context of National Security Law and its implementation, Hong Kong Administration and relevant departments, like Justice Department and the Correctional Services Department need to take these rules very seriously especially when dealing with the accused. There is a great fear that best practices developed by rule-of-law institutions over many decades are under threat. Only by practice can the Hong Kong government prove to the world that it is living up to its international status. Humane treatment of detainees and prisoners can be one of the best ways to demonstrate the humanness of the Administration itself.

(Yan Kei, Advocate for criminal justice reforms)

