Trump gave a 20-minute farewell speech on the eve of Biden’s inauguration, highlighting his accomplishments, praising and praying for the incoming administration, and vowing to fight to the end against the powerful and the elites in order to rebuild the founding spirit of local autonomy. The speech was down-to-earth and very different from his usual ostentatious style; in my opinion, it was above par.

As the remarkable farewell speech was not broadcast on TV, the White House had to upload the video onto YouTube. But that was hardly the end of the story. YouTube’s parent company, Google, announced that it would ban Trump from uploading videos to his account indefinitely. Everyone should be able to enjoy the freedom of speech on the internet, but Trump is being deprived of it. How embarrassing is that for Trump as the former president?

Of course, before YouTube, Twitter and Facebook had already permanently suspended Trump’s accounts. Although Trump vowed to never give up the fight, coupled with the boycott by major TV networks, he is deprived of the right to speak. A mute Trump is like fighting the powerful and the elites with tied hands.

He is in such a dire state because he is accused of inciting the Jan 6th riot that broke out at the Capitol, sparking widespread criticism and triggering off boycotts against him. It is clear that the blockade is to prevent him from causing further trouble. However, Iran’s spiritual leader, who has repeatedly issued global killing orders on so-called “dissidents” and the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, who attempted to frame the Australian Special Forces, have both managed to keep their Twitter accounts. Is Trump, who has peacefully handed over power, so wicked to the extreme that he must be banned? Our ability to tell right from wrong, black from white, has come to this point.

The ban is not limited to Trump himself. Republican Senator Josh Hawley, who endorsed Trump, is also accused of conspiring the riot and has been reduced to a street rat. On Jan 6th, when Hawley called for a congressional review of the presidential nominee’s qualifications, Trump’s supporters mistook the request as the last chance to reverse the election and they stormed the Capitol in an act of violence that resulted in a catastrophic disaster. As the elected representative of the people, Hawley has the legal right and duty to object to Congress’s certification of electoral votes. If he had not acted as Trump’s fighting cricket, he would not have been implicated for carrying out his duties and responsibilities.

It is said that Hawley is dissatisfied with Twitter, Facebook and other online media for their arbitrary and tyrannical actions, deleting “dissident” posts and blocking their accounts at will, so he wrote a book called “The Tyranny of Big Tech” to denounce them. After the riot on Capitol Hill, his publisher Simon & Schuster canceled their book deal without reservations. What’s worse, 250 publishing professionals in the American literary community signed an open letter titled “No Book Deals for Traitors,” condemning Hawley and labeling him a traitor. The letter calls on the industry to sanction scums like Hawley, deeming him a public enemy of the people. The aggressive rhetoric is not much different from that of the Red Guards during the Cultural Revolution. Their actions are not just directed at proxies like Hawley, but at those who work for Trump or advocate for him. Their goal is to silence them and prevent them from making any statements.

However, it would be a different story for a mole or turncoat who is willing to turn the tables on Trump by exposing his shady practices and smearing him. For example, John Bolton, who served as the national security adviser for Trump, was ousted from the White House given their many disagreements. He took vengeance by writing about his tenure in the Trump administration in “The Room Where It Happened.” In his bestseller, Bolton alleged that Trump had pleaded with Xi Jinping to help him win the election. The fact that it was a state secret did not stop Simon & Schuster from publishing it as soon as possible.

Even if it is not about digging up dirt on the White House, but simply exposing Trump’s dirty laundry, the publisher is more than happy to facilitate. Just before the Republican National Convention last year, Simon & Schuster published “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” for Trump’s niece and clinical psychologist Mary Trump. The tell-all book not only accuses her grandfather of abusing her biological father, but also “diagnoses” Trump as a super psychopathic narcissist. The publication date came neither too late nor too early but just in time to dampen the momentum of Trump’s presidential candidacy. The intention of swaying public sentiment was clear and obvious.

In addition to his staff and relatives, media figures, journalists and even prostitutes who claim to have had a fling with Trump have all joined the vicious gang of gossip. Bob Woodward, who made fame with the Watergate scandal alone, has garnered the attention of Simon & Schuster, publishing his two bestsellers, “Fear” and “Rage,” in one go. It is evident that as long as you are not on good terms with Trump, you will not have to worry about freedom of speech, let alone worry about being pushed aside by publishers as Hawley was.

Perhaps publishers like Simon & Schuster are business people who are not concerned about how they make their money; whether to publish something for someone is a purely commercial decision, not a ban on free speech. However nowadays, the publishing industry has become a monopoly. Simon & Schuster is the third-largest publisher in the U.S. in terms of sales volume, and was previously owned by Bertelsman, the German-based parent company of the world’s largest publishers, such as Longman and Penguin Random House. The situation is similar to that of the three state-owned companies - Joint Publishing, Chung Hwa Book and Commercial Press - which have monopolized Hong Kong’s publishing industry from publishing, printing, distribution to retail sales. It is no easy task for Hawley to find another publisher. In the cyber world, it is even more difficult to break through the blockade of Twitter, Facebook, Amazon and YouTube. In the face of the blockade, Trump’s fervent supporters are agitated. Although it is not in accordance with the law, it is not difficult to understand.

Although he did not openly reprimand the media for sanctioning him, towards the end of his farewell speech, Trump offered these heartfelt words: “At the center of this heritage is a robust belief in free expression, free speech, and open debate. Only if we forget who we are, and how we got here, could we ever allow political censorship and blacklisting to take place in America. It’s not even thinkable. Shutting down free and open debate violates our core values and most enduring traditions.” The next day, Biden gave his inaugural address, echoing Trump’s call: “Let us listen to one another. Hear one another. See one another. Show respect to one another. Politics need not be a raging fire destroying everything in its path. Every disagreement doesn’t have to be a cause for total war.”

It is uncertain whether Trump would be able to break through the internet blockade, but a publisher called Regnery Publishing stepped in to help Hawley with his book. This publisher is not as large as Simon & Schuster, but it has produced some of the greatest works of liberal thought, such as Friedrich Hayek’s “The Constitution of Liberty” and the classic “Human Action” by Hayek’s teacher Ludwig von Mises.

Thinking in a uniform way and being politically correct in everything go against human nature. As long as the market remains intact, although it is pervasive, the online media cannot extinguish the fire of freedom no matter how domineering they are.

Addendum: Regan’s blessing

While Trump is breaking tradition by not attending Biden’s inauguration ceremony, he is keeping with the tradition that started with Ronald Reagan of writing a note to the incoming president. Biden said Trump wrote “a very generous” letter but the contents were not disclosed.

The tradition began in the beginning of 1989. When President Ronald Reagan was leaving the White House, he wrote a short note of 47 words for his successor, George H.W. Bush, on a stationary with a cartoon illustration and caption that read “Don’t let the turkeys get you down.” In addition to encouraging Bush, Reagan reminisced about the days of working together. His words were simple and concise, and his sentiments were sincere. It was not only a precedent, but also a model for all rulers. The original text is as follows.

“Dear George,

You’ll have moments when you want to use this particular stationary. Well, go to it.

George, I treasure the memories we share and I wish you all the very best. You’ll be in my prayers. God bless you & Barbara. I’ll miss our Thursday lunches.

Ron

