The 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund recently posted a message on Facebook saying it is in need of funds. Its balance report indicates the fund is left with an available balance of only HKD1.8 million. Nevertheless, it has an estimated expenditure of HKD15 million for January, which is why the fund is calling on people to make donations. Some media outlets which are either blue-ribbon (pro-government) or red (Beijing-run) have responded to the post with schadenfreude. They have run reports with headlines such as “the pond of the violent black is running dry”. But their glee has proved short-lived. As explained in a notice published by the fund, earlier on there were concerns that the fund would be frozen by the authorities and so it suggested people to donate on a monthly basis. At the same time, the fund is keeping an eye on its available balance to make sure it does not accumulate an enormous amount of balance. It is also paying extra attention to how much it spends, making sure to align its expenditure with donations accordingly. As it stands, people are heeding our call. The number of monthly donors has been going up. After the balance report was unveiled the other day, people have been quick to act. When this article went to print, the fund has received more than HKD3 million in online donations, and more than HKD1 million donations were made via bank transfer. The number of monthly donors also rose to 1,121. So far, 60 percent of the expenditure in January has been covered. The actual figures are available on Facebook. At a time when the Hong Kong economy is in the doldrums and people’s morale low, many Hongkongers remain committed to the pro-democracy cause. That’s very moving. People should applaud themselves!

When news about the fund’s available balance came to light, Mount Zero Books, a bookshop that I frequent, has made donations to the fund and also asked musician Anthony Wong and lyricist Calvin Poon Yuen-leung to create a song. The bookshop then designed a shopping bag, which features a large Chinese character “光” (light) in mauve color set against a dark blue background. One line of the lyrics, “keep looking, with a little light, and you will find the way”, is also printed on the bag. Touching and practical, the limited edition item costs HKD280 per piece. All the proceeds will go to the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund. How can we not be grateful to this love and thoughtfulness? And simple online comments from netizens are just as heartwarming and uplifting. No matter how tough times are, we will be able to go through them together.

The reason why the fund has so much money to spend within such a short time is not surprising. The fund supports 2,104 people who have been arrested and another 936 people who have been charged. Before their trials, the defendants have to make multiple court appearances. A hearing lasts for one to more than 10 days. So it is natural that the expenditure has gone up sharply. The trustees of the fund also have to be extra meticulous when reviewing all the expenses. Compared with November, the legal fees in December saw the biggest increase to about HKD8.5 million. The pre-paid legal fees (for cases whereby the defendants are awaiting trial) have expanded by nearly HKD6 million. The prepayment is needed for the defendants to prepare for their trials with their lawyers and to make good use of whatever time is left. One may wonder why the volunteer lawyers have to be paid. The truth is, the service provided by these lawyers is only limited to what arrestees need right after their arrest. When an arrestee is charged, he will have to attend meetings, appear in court and be tried. In other words, he will have to hire a lawyer, and the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund will help settle the expenses accordingly. Given the large number of legal cases, if defendants have to rely solely on voluntary legal service, most of them would worry whether they can get enough support. Recently, many defendants have appealed their rulings. If their application for legal aid is rejected, they can apply with the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund for support. How much should lawyers charge? Should there be an upper limit to the financial support for defendants and, if so, how much? There is no perfect answer. The trustees review the related details from time to time, hoping to ensure maximum fairness and maintain the credibility of the fund.

The fund also attaches great importance to the material support provided to those in custody. The detainees lose their freedom without ever being tried. The only form of relief for them is private meals and material support for their day-to-day life. This type of expense stood at more than HKD700,000 last month. The expense is a must. Of late, there have been fewer mass arrest operations, and so the amount of bail loans has gone down. Under the “Other Income” category of the fund, there is “Refunds”. It is indicated that part of the refunds is the cash bail returned to arrestees by courts, which is then returned to the fund. For details, readers can refer to the financial report and work report published on the fund’s Facebook page and its official website. There, one can see where the donations have gone to. The only way the fund can return favors to donors is to go about its business seriously and optimize risk management. As long as it has people’s support, the fund will last for as long as it can.

(Margaret Ng Ngoi-yee is a barrister, writer and columnist in Hong Kong. She was a member of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong from 1995-1997; 1998-2012.)

