Last year at the start of the flu outbreak when it wasn’t even classed as a pandemic, it brought back horrible memories of SARS to many Hongkongers like me. I was young when it happened and also not many ethnic minorities from the south Asian community had been affected then.

Come 2019, as rumors and different news of the flu started to spread around Hong Kong it started to create panic in our city. Hongkongers started to scramble around for masks, sanitizers and other PPE. In the early months there just wasn’t enough masks for purchase and we even had to acquire them from overseas. Many areas around HK started to hand out free masks but I remember vividly many ethnic minorities community members would call me and ask for free masks as they couldn’t afford it, or didn’t have any news in English or their languages of where to line up for free masks. I saw long lines of people all over the city I hardly saw any ethnic minorities in them. But eventually through many NGOs even the one I work for like Christian Action and others like Unison many, were distributed to our community soon after.

What made me even more proud this time was that during the pandemic many prominent ethnic minorities started to distribute free masks to the entire city including many vulnerable groups like the elderly. This is the new Hong Kong that I have always envisioned and where regardless of our skin color we all do our part for our city.

But sadly after nearly a year of fighting the virus together, in recent months ethnic minorities have been vilified, blamed and discriminated.

Government officials have labelled ethnic minorities as superspreaders of Covid-19 who indulge in high-risk behavior. “They like to share food, smoke, drink alcohol, and chat together.”

In this day and age, how can an official lack any cultural sensitivity and use those terms? It is already 2021. Many of us in our community have worked so hard to bridge cultural gaps in our society through various initiatives. I am confident that we are now as a city more inclusive and culturally knowledgeable due to our work.

In fact, even in the early days of quarantine in Chun Yeung estate in Fo Tan where many families of ethnic minorities were placed, I was shocked when the first meals provided were pork sandwiches, cup noodles that contained pork or beef. Actually, even many cha chaan teng(Hong Kong-style restaurant) waiters know it, so when they serve an EM customer, they will tell him/her if a dish contains forbidden meats. How can a government which claims we are Asia’s world city, an international cosmopolitan city, still make these blunders? My friends and I were there to help at Fo Tan to ease tensions and eventually make it a smooth operation.

All I can hope and pray for is that our fellow citizens show more empathy with the ethnic minorities in Hong Kong. If we are unfairly treated, we can lodge our complaints about racial discrimination to no one as you can see even the Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC) won’t help us. So, to maintain a diverse community, we can only rely on the ordinary people not to stereotype, discriminate or isolate the ethnic minorities.

We love Hong Kong, which is our home and served in many heroic ways by us, including construction workers, food delivery workers, teachers, social workers, street cleaners, waiters and many many more who have never given up on this city.

So please when you see a person of an ethnic minority, remember he/she is a Hongkonger too.

This pandemic doesn’t see race, skin color, economic or religious status. But if there are any cities in the world that can fight it, our Hong Kong should be one of them. We have the Lion Rock Spirit, so we just never give up! So, let’s not give up on each other, because that’s all we got!

(Jeffrey Andrews, social worker)

