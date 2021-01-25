It is common knowledge that the pan-democratic camp has been stripped of any opportunities to challenge the administrative leadership of the Hong Kong government since the Beijing authorities adopted the National Security Law for Hong Kong in July 2020. Even Hong Kong’s civic society has been silenced, as the red lines of the National Security Law are being pushed back constantly. That, however, has not given the Beijing authorities peace of mind. Recently, the pro-establishment camp has been spreading snippets of news that have fueled speculation that Beijing intends to change the electoral systems for the Legislative Council and the Chief Executive races once and for all. The goal is to ensure that Hong Kong will be run by China-lovers, and any perceived threats to the governance of Hong Kong will be removed.

In the Hong Kong District Council election in 2019, the pan-democratic camp scored a major victory, gaining control of 117 seats in the nominating committee for the Chief Executive race. This poses a major threat to Beijing. Previously, Benny Tai’s “35-plus” plan intended to gain a majority in the Legislative Council had made Beijing worry about the political risks lurking in the current electoral system. This is why Beijing is, on the one hand, making it difficult for pan-democrats to run in elections again in the short term through the use of threats, and is on the other hand contemplating structural adjustments to “One country, two systems 2.0.”

Curbing democracy with party-state appointments

On the issue of the Chief Executive election, former Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying proposed the theory of “consultation” in an interview on January 18. He argued that that, according to the Sino-British Joint Declaration and Subsection 1, Article 45 of the Basic Law, the Chief Executive “shall be selected by election or through consultations and be appointed by the Central People’s Government.” Leung contended that if the future Chief Executive is selected through consultations, it cannot be deemed a violation of the Sino-British Joint Declaration, nor will it be necessary to amend the Basic Law or request interpretations by the National People’s Congress.

In response to this suggestion, incumbent Chief Executive Carrie Lam stressed that while the idea is not a violation of the Basic Law, subsections 2 and 3 of Article 45 of the Basic Law also expressly provide that the selection methods of the Chief Executive shall “be specified in accordance with the actual situation and the principle of gradual and orderly progress” and ultimately achieve the aim of universal suffrage upon nomination by the nominating committee. It is evident that the disagreements between two Chief Executives on the issue have attracted attention, and currently Beijing has not decided how Chief Executive elections should be conducted in the future.

Bernard Chan, a Delegate to the National People’s Congress and Convenor of the Executive Council, said on January 21 that he personally believed a Chief Executive returned by an election will have a stronger mandate compared with one chosen through consultation, and that will be conducive to the governance of Hong Kong. But why did Leung make such a suggestion? This can be interpreted from two angles. First, he intends to run for Chief Executive again. Second, he is floating a trial balloon on behalf of Beijing. If Hong Kongers are unwilling to accept Beijing’s plan for future political reform or continue to confront Beijing politically, choosing a Chief Executive through consultation can be Beijing’s trump card.

As for adjusting the electoral system for the Legislative Council, since Chief Executive Carrie Lam has already submitted a bill to the Legislative Council concerning the oath-takings of public office holders in accordance with Article 104 of the Basic Law, all civil servants (who fit a broad definition of the term) will be required to take an oath. If they violate the Basic Law, they will be dismissed from their posts. Through such a measure, it is evident that Beijing has drawn the red line to place every person under a certain kind of restrictions. If Beijing has misgivings about a particular person, it can disqualify him or her anytime.

But why does Beijing still find the electoral system for Hong Kong’s Legislative Council worrisome? This is mainly because the 2012 constitutional reform increased the number of LegCo seats to 70, with five seats added to the geographical constituencies and functional constituencies respectively. The District Council (Second) functional constituency, created by the reform, has five lawmakers. Those running for these five seats must be one of the 479 democratically elected Legislative Councillors and be nominated by 15 of their colleagues. They are returned in a one-person-one-vote election in which nearly four million registered voters participate, who do not have a vote in the other functional constituencies.

In fact, lawmakers in the District Council (Second) constituency were called “super-lawmakers” in the past, since those elected must have stood in two elections and garnered hundreds of thousands of votes, much more numerous than what an ordinary lawmaker wins in a direct Geographical Constituency election, let alone a Chief Executive returned by a small-circle election. Those elected are therefore seen as future political stars, and the election has cultivated a political culture of mass participation. The Beijing authorities deem such an election system unfavorable to an executive-led system and the building of the authority of a Chief Executive.

If Beijing intends to curb the development and deepening of democracy, it might work towards the cancellation of such an election that involves city-wide participation and a return to traditional functional constituencies to make it easier for Beijing to exercise control. Furthermore, after the recent establishment of the Bauhinia Party, Li Shan, its founder, said that Hong Kong’s Legislative Council should be reformed and divided into two chambers, with the lower chamber returned by direct elections and the upper chamber appointed. If such a mindset is what Beijing prefers, it demonstrates that Beijing does not feel comfortable about the functional constituency seats currently in the hands of big business. It intends to replace functional constituency elections with party-state appointments.

CE and LegCo firmly in Beijing’s grip

However, if the seats of the District Council (Second) are canceled and the existing Functional Constituencies are adjusted at the same time, it will not be a straightforward project. If the way a Chief Executive is returned is also changed, that will definitely provoke a backlash from the vested interests. This is why Hong Kong-related issues such as the electoral system, dual-nationality and the seats of District Council were not on the agenda of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee meeting convened in Beijing.

But overall, as Beijing has reshaped Hong Kong with the National Security Law, it is clear that it will no longer tolerate dissident views in society. By bringing the Chief Executive and LegCo tightly in its grip, it demands the submission of all citizens. Apparently, the “two systems” will be locked in an even smaller cage to maintain a façade of autonomy. While the storm has not made landfall, those with attentive ears can outline the future of Hong Kong for us. However, what can Beijing achieve by strangling Hong Kong’s pluralistic autonomy and accelerating the exodus of talent as well as the fear of the public?

(Hsiao Tu-huan, Deputy Secretary-general of The Friends of Hong Kong and Macau Association in Taiwan and Assistant Professor of the Department of Politics at the Chinese Culture University)

