The U.S. saw a peaceful transition of power after Democrat Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President. Following the Capitol Siege in which Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Congress in an attempt to stop lawmakers from certifying the election results. On the day of the inauguration, security was beefed up, with the closures of streets in downtown Washington D.C. Even in the place approximately half an hour’s drive from downtown, FBI agents were seen patrolling in black vans.

In the meantime, authoritarian regimes around the world (especially from China) grabbed the opportunity to attack democracy in their propaganda campaign. But Washington’s smooth transition of power has proved democracy remains the best system to resolve disputes.

Throughout political history, the top issues confronting each administration and regime include the source and legitimacy of the ruling power, the way of power transfer, the mechanism to exercise checks and balances to stop the government or individuals from abusing power. Democracy is better and differs a lot from dictatorship in that it designs a peaceful transfer of power, in which elections are held regularly to determine to which candidates and which parties the power belongs. Moreover, democracies have various mechanisms to oversee and exercise checks and balances to prevent rulers from abusing power. Disputes can be resolved through constitutional institutions.

Of course, democracy is not a panacea. It has limits in tackling major controversies. For example, the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results encountered more challenges and protests than before, especially with allegations of massive fraud from President Trump and his supporters. To overturn the results, a series of moves were taken, including vote recounts, legal battles at all levels, investigations by state and federal prosecutors, probes of fraud by Departments of Justice and Homeland Security, as well as the involvement of Supreme Court (where conservative justices hold a 6-3 majority, including three appointed by Trump.) No evidence was found for fraud and none of the cases was valid. In other words, the election results were confirmed and certified by these agencies.

Protests in Taiwan and Hong Kong were non-violent

That’s why the Capitol Hill riot on January 6 by Trump’s supporters was widely condemned by politicians from across the aisle. In Taiwan, many likened the “Occupy Movement” in the U.S. to Sunflower Student Movement in Taiwan and Occupy Central in Hong Kong. But their arguments were quite the opposite.

On one side are those who oppose the Sunflower Movement and support closer ties with China. They describe the democratic protests in Taiwan and Hong Kong as violent campaigns by mobs in the name of democracy. On the other side are those who support the Sunflower Movement and oppose closer ties with China. They tried to portray Occupy the Capitol Hill as a legitimate outlet of their support for Trump. Neither of the claims stands.

The citizen-initiated protests in Taiwan and Hong Kong were aimed at the authorities, which ignored public opinion and passed controversial policies by skipping legal proceedings. Many of the lawsuits are still underway against the participants of the Sunflower Campaign. In 2017, Taipei District Court ruled that the defendants were exercising their “civil disobedience” and acquitted them. In the first trial, the court reached the not guilty verdict by saying: the protest was targeted at a major illegal, unjust act related to the government and public affairs; it was open and non-violent; it was intended for the public interest; it was in line with the principles of appropriateness, necessity and proportionality; the act of protest and the target of protest were identifiably related.

In Hong Kong, people took to the streets to protest against the draconian laws which deprive free elections and restrict the public’s right to participated in politics. The peaceful rallies were certainly qualified for the definition of “civil disobedience”. In contrast, the Capitol Siege in Washington D.C. was incited by political figures to challenge the legal decisions by judicial and executive bodies. Therefore, it was seen as illegitimate and had difficulty striking a chord with the public.

One of the major differences between a democracy and a dictatorship is the availability of alternatives when the leaders do something wrong or are losing favor with the public.

Resort to law when major controversies arise

In a dictatorship, it is difficult to check the ruler, nor is it likely to replace him in a peaceful way. The transfer of power tends to be violent, accompanied with a zero-sum struggle in which dissents (both elites and the general public) often end up in misery. In a democracy, where rule of law is upheld, all have to abide by the law. No one is allowed to act above the law. However controversial an issue is, it will eventually be resolved by law.

The ongoing controversies in the U.S. and the aftermath which dictators around the world have played into their hands are likely to undermine people’s confidence in democratic politics. But the smooth power transition shows that the democratic system can work well and can be trusted.

(U.S. correspondent Chen Fang-yu, co-editor of U.S.-Taiwan Watch)

