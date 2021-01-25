Hu Wenming, the commander-in-chief who oversaw China’s first homemade aircraft carrier, is accused by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) of alleged corruption and has been ousted from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

In 2010, Hu was appointed deputy general manager and director of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC). In 2019, he retired from the positions. CSSC specializes in the research and development and manufacturing of China’s first aircraft carrier, submarines and warships, and Hu was the commander-in-chief overseeing the aircraft carrier, known as the Shandong. According to CCDI, Hu was involved in malfeasance when he was with CSSC, including failing to declare personal matters as required, condoning his family’s making profits from private enterprises, violating rules by purchasing properties and using state-owned cars, scandals involving women and money, abusing public power, helping others make profits out of subcontracted projects and through the acquisition of assets, taking bribes, practicing favoritism, abusing power and causing significant losses to state-owned enterprises.

He is also accused of “losing political faith”, not doing enough to implement the central government’s major decisions, engaging in superstitious activities, showing resistance to institutional supervision, violating the central government’s eight rules, playing golf, visiting private clubs, accepting invitations to banquets, and taking gifts and cash gifts. All these amount to serious violation of work rules, corruption and abuse of power. After the 18th CCP National Congress, he continued to commit these crimes. Apparently, his biggest crime is that he failed to stop his wrongdoings after Xi Jinping took power at the congress.

Hu has played an important part in the development of the equipment of the Chinese army, including J-10, the said aircraft carrier, submarines, and C919 jets. The impact of his alleged corruption is profound. The fact that he is not the only one involved in graft suggests China’s military production industry is highly corrupt. The weapons produced in the industry are outrageously expensive, and their reliability and power are questionable. In other words, the impact on the combat capability of the Chinese armed forces is highly negative.

During the Sino-Japanese War in the late Qing Dynasty, the Beiyang Fleet, presumably the strongest (in terms of displacement and firepower) in the Far East at the time, was overwhelmingly defeated by the Japanese because corruption was rampant within the Chinese navy. That led to poor discipline within the force, inadequate ammunition and low quality of the ammunition. In 1891, six Chinese warships including Zhenyuan and Dingyuan visited Japan. Togo Heihachiro, then chief of staff of the Yokosuka Naval District, inspected the Chinese cruiser Jiyuan. After the visit, he said “the Chinese navy can be destroyed” easily because everywhere on the cruiser was not clean and “there were even sailors’ shorts hanging on the main cannons”. According to Togo, “the main cannons are the soul of a military vessel” and “desecrating the soul of the warship like this”, especially when foreign officials visited the ship, said something about the navy’s discipline and morale. It is said that the shorts on the cannons were just a rumor as no clothes had ever been hung on the cannons. But five years before Togo’s visit, there was the Nagasaki Incident, in which more than 500 sailors of the Beiyang Fleet violated the navy’s rules and went ashore. More than 10 sailors visited a brothel, became drunk and got into a fight. They later clashed with Japanese police. Some 80 people from both sides were injured or died. The scandal highlighted the poor discipline and rotten state of the armed forces of the Qing court.

Corruption and poor discipline are the biggest enemies of armed forces. They are scarier than a real enemy. If an official overseeing the research and development of an aircraft carrier is corrupt, the aircraft carrier he has helped develop probably can fire nothing other than sugar-coated cannons and renminbi missiles!

(Poon Siu-to, veteran journalist)

