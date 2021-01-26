Rev. John B. Kwan Kit-tong, P.P., of St. Margret’s Church issued the congregation on January 18 with a letter that was uploaded to the church’s Facebook page on January 22, causing a sensation online. Kwan Kit-tong pointed out in the letter that the church is still in short of HKD2 million for refurbishment of the parish center of worship, and that it is believed success is in sight, as well as thanking the congregation for their support. He also mentioned that most donors are mature adults, while young people are only in the minority. “I want to emphasize everyone is responsible for supporting the parish; it should not be the case that after their grandparents, parents, elder brothers and sisters donate money, the younger generation can sit idle and enjoy the fruits of their work.” Kwan Kit-tong continued to indicate that he is not requesting the young people to donate an amount comparable to that donated by the older generation, “but intensified concern about the sense of belonging to the church is of more importance”. “At this moment, every one of us, not least those unmarried young people who are at school or at work, should encourage each other.”

Religious pro-establishment figures haven’t spoken up for Hong Kongers yet

Those who have read the letter will recall right away Carrie Lam’s answer to a reporter’s question about young people that the younger generation have no stake in the society. This time, there has been just a little rephrasing: those who don’t donate money have no stake in the church. Is it really such a big deal to refurbish the parish center of worship? What makes Rev. Kwan issue an open letter to criticize young people for “sitting idle and enjoying the fruits of others’ work”? Does he think he is touting indulgences? There is a Christian named Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, who is persecuted by the regime and is now being detained at Stanley Prison, while other ten Hong Kongers are being imprisoned on the mainland. Two days before the letter was released, Father Franco Mella went on a hunger strike outside Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre to express support for Jimmy Lai, Wu Chi-wai, Tam Tak-chi, Joshua Wong Chi-fung, Agnes Chow Ting and Ivan Lam Long-yin, wishing they would be freed, safe and have a family reunion soon. Rev. Kwan surely knew it, but to him, refurbishment of the parish center of worship is a matter of importance. With Hong Kong at the critical juncture of life and death, the priest forced young people to donate money even by applying moral pressure on them. He really sends shivers down people’s spine!

While the public discontent was seething, Kwan Kit-tong live-streamed his explanation for the event on Facebook. Without expressing regret for his words, he said his original intent was to encourage young people to take part in church life more, and if the event perplexed anyone, “they are welcomed to go to church more frequently and communicate more”. He also indicated he believed that “there is plenty of room for improvement” between the church and the congregation. Dodging the contention about “sitting idle and enjoying the fruits of others’ work” and trying to smooth it over, he is even more detestable.

Over the past two years, Hong Kong has been sinking in an unprecedented mire; the regime has been settling a score with civil servants, teachers and medical practitioners, who have found themselves in a precarious position; various countries have been tormented by Wuhan pneumonia with more than 2 million deaths; a small district has been locked down in Hong Kong, where the people have not had normal social life, or normal life, for an entire year; more than ten thousand people have been arrested and a few hundred have been charged with riot in the city; dressing in black has been a reason for conviction. I dare to ask the religious leaders in Hong Kong: Reckoned moral exemplars by believers, what have you all done for Hong Kongers, who have been in an awful plight? Possessing huge amounts of assets, religious groups are sponsoring bodies of a lot of elite schools in Hong Kong, as well as founders of numerous social and medical services. Being the largest social organizations outside the government bodies, they are definitely capable of stopping every front in Hong Kong from doing things in a perverse way. Ostensibly, they have a large stake in the society, but mentality-wise, what happens in the society has nothing to do with them. With the aid of followers’ donation, subsidies from public treasury and public policies in favor of them, they have become not only religious organizations, but also major stakeholders in Hong Kong, who, however, keep feeding on a high position, doing nothing contributive, but betraying Hong Kong people.

Over the past two years, we have had a clear understanding of how hypocritical the world’s NGOs are. Now let’s see clearly all these religious pro-establishment figures, who were not even Pharisees in Jesus Christ’s days, but Herodians. Pharisees were at least localists in Jewish regions, but Herodians supported the Roman Empire, promoted infiltration of Herodian-Roman culture to transform Jewish culture, as well as being Roman tax collectors.

(Simon Lau Sai-leung, political commentator)

