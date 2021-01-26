There is an old newsroom adage that goes something like: “‘Dog bites man’ isn’t a newsworthy story, but ‘man bites dog’? Now that is a story.”

It is an aphorism worth noting when considering the lazy way international news agencies report some statements from Chinese Communist Party (CCP) spokespeople and regurgitate missives from Chinese state media outlets Xinhua News, Global Times and China Daily.

The point of the saying is that dogs bite people relatively often; often and expectedly enough that a dog biting a man isn’t, in and of itself, deemed newsworthy. Yet a man biting a dog is an event extraordinary enough to be reportable.

A story from last week that fits the ‘dog bites man’ category: “China furious with global outcry over Xinjiang and Hong Kong.” And what else would you expect the reaction to be? Stories including the words “China spokesperson angry at …”, “China hits back …” and “China claims western hypocrisy over …” are as ubiquitous and sometimes just as baffling as “Florida man” stories.

For those who don’t know, “Florida man” stories are the tales of American idiocy from the state of Florida, from which a whole internet subgenre has formed: for example, a story like “Florida man bites dog” would fit neatly.

What about a “man bites dog” version of a China story? Well, that would be something like “China admits wrongdoing in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.” Let us know if you find an example of a contrite CCP spokesperson, whether it be on its handling of COVID, human rights violations or illegal international trade practices. We’ll wait.

When western wire services and news agencies like Reuters, Agence France-Presse or Associated Press do not provide sufficient context or analysis with a China foreign ministry statement, it essentially becomes a CCP press release. At what point is publishing a “China spokesperson says” story – one that is clearly a one-sided or misleading – just amplifying propaganda?

Even op-ed columnists, and even within columns purportedly critical of the CCP, laud the Chinese government for its “economic miracle” of “pulling half a billion people out of poverty”. This oft-used apologist line ignores that it was the CCP who plunged its people into poverty, not to mention the way the World Bank has simply shifted the line for what constitutes poverty in recent years in a way that suits the CCP narrative.

A recent column on the Australia’s Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) website described China during the Cultural Revolution as “a place of non-descript grey suits, bicycles and feverish youth waving Mao’s Little Red Book of revolutionary ideology,” which is fine, if describing a kitschy tourist postcard from the Cat Street Flea Market, not one of the darkest chapters of history during which millions died and families were torn apart.

We are leaving aside the semi-regulated world of social media – that is a mess for another time – and taking aim at the journalists that should know better, the ones driving the pro-China lies.

If you want an example of where the practice of journalists playing stenographer for an unhinged spokesperson of a morally bankrupt party, look no further than recent events in the United States.

It wasn’t until late in Donald Trump’s campaign that mainstream media outlets cut the live feeds of the president’s incoherent and lie-filled rants short as it became clear that his unfounded claims of voter fraud had the potential to create real world violence. Some media outlets had kept count of the lies and misleading statements made during his presidency and most tallied more than 20,000. It was nice of them to keep count, but the damage was that so many lies had already been reported.

Obviously the pushback against Trump’s lying was too late to stop the angry mob from storming the Capitol on January 6.

Sadly, some in the Western media seem to hold Trump and his fellow right-wing clowns to a higher standard than the “Wolf Warrior” diplomats and CCP mouthpieces of Beijing and Hong Kong.

The New York Times staff forced the resignation of opinions editor James Bennet after a piece from Republican senator Tom Cotton headlined “Send In The Troops” calling for military action against Black Lives Matter protesters was deemed not up to the Times’ editorial standards. But five months later the same platform ran a piece from Regina Ip –”Hong Kong is China, Like It or Not.” – that pushed the agenda of a regime that deploys the type of measures Cotton proposed as a matter of course.

Trump has moved back to Mar-A-Lago and with no Twitter, and no platform to speak from as president, is now just another “Florida man” story waiting to happen. That might make some sleep better at night, but when will the same news agencies that finally pushed back on Trump’s authoritarian-lite brand of politics wake up to the real authoritarians in Beijing and stop amplifying their threats and mistruths?

(Michael Cox is a journalist and Hong Kong permanent resident currently based in Australia. He has previously written for the South China Morning Post, The Age (Melbourne) and Australian Associated Press.)

