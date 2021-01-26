The other day, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPCSC) held a special meeting. Although rumor has it that Beijing will come up with a plan to counteract Britain’s BNO visa scheme, nothing of the sort was presented at the special meeting. Nonetheless, a source from the political circle and a professional believe there will definitely be some countermeasures and it is just a matter of time. Yet they are also of the view that regardless of what tactics Beijing will come up with, nothing will change the mind of those who are determined to leave Hong Kong. A professional noted: “Those who want to quit via the BNO scheme actually want Beijing to launch countermeasures as soon as possible because that may stand them in good stead.”

In what way will the BNO visa scheme, known colloquially as the “5+1” approach, benefit Hongkongers who intend to migrate to the UK using their BNO passports? According to the professional, he recently helped some middle-class clients who plan to migrate to the UK with their BNO passports. Some are couples who have accumulated a significant amount of funds via the Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) scheme, but the MPF trustee told them they could not withdraw all their MPF contributions on grounds that the BNO visa scheme is not a migration scheme. “Besides, not long ago the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority made it clear that [migration via BNO] is not a sufficient ground for people leaving Hong Kong to prematurely withdraw their contributions and so they cannot get back their money.”

Effectively helping people get back their MPF contributions

But what if NPCSC comes up with a tactic, as previously reported by the media, to deprive Hongkongers migrating to the UK via the BNO visa scheme of their Chinese nationality and permanent residency in Hong Kong? The source said: “When you lose your Chinese nationality and permanent residency in Hong Kong (because you leave Hong Kong), isn’t that a case of migration? Wouldn’t that imply you are leaving Hong Kong for good? The MPFA then could not but let you withdraw all their MPF contributions, unless it decides not to uphold the NPCSC’s decision.”

According to another source from the political circle, British citizenship obtained through the BNO visa scheme is no different from that obtained through investment or skilled immigration. “The Hong Kong government simply cannot tell which British citizenship is obtained via the BNO scheme and which one is not. Only the British government has the information”. Which is why Regina Ip has proposed a counteractive measure that involves changing the dual nationality rules. But if her idea is put into practice, many businessmen and professionals and their offspring would be “sacrificed”. “A pro-government professional recently grumbled that both his son and grandchildren are foreign citizens and based on Regina Ip’s proposal, his son and grandchildren would have to either give up their foreign citizenship or permanent residency in Hong Kong. So it would not be the yellow ribbons but their own people who would be affected first,” the source said.

