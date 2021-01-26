The new U.S. President, Joe Biden, has a lot on his plate. And it’s a big plate.

He has already issued a raft of executive orders to undo many of his predecessor’s more controversial decisions, including cancelling an oil pipeline from Alaska and re-joining the Paris Agreement on fighting global warming. He has to deal with the coronavirus epidemic, which has killed over 400,000 Americans – the highest death toll of any country in the world.

And he will have to deal with China – which means dealing with Hong Kong.

For all his faults, Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump was pretty much the only world leader to stand up against China. He may not have gone about it in the best way, and his intentions may not have been entirely noble, but at least he was prepared to take on the might of the Chinese Communist Party.

Biden has inherited a damaging trade war, a hawkish political attitude to Beijing and a raft of sanctions against mainland and Hong Kong officials. Just weeks before he was inaugurated, the U.S. hit China with more restrictions on business and investment. But Biden is unlikely to dismantle the hundreds-of-billions-of-dollar tariffs on Chinese-made goods entering the U.S., nor is he likely to soften the stance on Beijing’s political and human rights policies.

Over the past few years, the entire U.S. attitude towards China has become increasingly harder. Both the government and population in general have become more wary about Beijing’s policies – be they in terms of security, defense, trade, human rights or foreign relations.

Just a day before the new administration took office, Biden’s Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, vowed to take on what she called China’s “abusive, unfair and illegal practices.”

But Biden is likely to take a more measured and cohesive stance against China than Trump. Despite the trade war and the various sanctions, the U.S. needs China and China needs the U.S. Many observers think Biden will co-opt other countries – mainly from Europe – to help any bargaining position.

So what does this all mean for Hong Kong? As I mentioned before, Trump was one of the few world leaders to actually stand up for democracy and human rights here – how will Biden handle the increasingly deteriorating situation?

It’s unclear how much room he has to manoeuvre – or indeed how high Hong Kong is on his list of international priorities. Sanctions have already been levied against senior Hong Kong officials including the Chief Executive, Carrie Lam. Any further measures will be met by the same reactionary rhetoric as those going before: the central and S.A.R. governments will howl about “interference in China’s domestic affairs.”

Following the mass arrests of over 50 pro-democracy politicians and activists here, Biden’s choice for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, sent a tweet condemning the “assault on those bravely advocating for universal rights.” The administration “will stand with the people of Hong Kong and against Beijing’s crackdown on democracy,” he said.

However Biden himself was noticeably silent on the matter.

“Stand by the people of Hong Kong” is heart-warming rhetoric, but as they say, actions speak louder than words. It will be interesting to see exactly what actions the new president takes.

(Alex Price is a journalist who has lived and worked in Hong Kong for over 30 years.)

