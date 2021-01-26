By Li Ping

The two-day lockdown fiasco of the Jordan virus-infected area wrapped up yesterday morning. Carrie Lam’s government mobilized 3,000 people, disturbed the residents for two days, and tested about 7,000 people. There were about 13 confirmed cases, a rate that was similar to that of voluntary testing and compulsory testing. Carrie Lam not only did not admit the act to be a waste of money and people’s time, but proudly declared that she has given it all in this past year of anti-epidemic efforts. There’s no best, only better. A group of high-ranking government officials and pro-CCP politicians have been pushing the Chinese-style model of lockdowns to fight the epidemic, but this model has long been exposed for fake testing, false negatives, and false positives. The biggest accomplishment was the contribution of hundreds and billions of dollars to GDP. Such self-deception, there is no “most” shameless, only forever more shameless.

On Dec. 22 of last year, Matthew Cheung led a group of officials to Shenzhen to meet with mainland Chinese officials, and received the imperial decree of “community clearance”. Two days later, the government issued a notice on mandatory testing in Jat Min Chuen, Sha Tin, claiming that it would reach “required testing, community clearing”. That day, Carrie Lam arrived at the scene for inspection, and performed a law enforcement show declaring her loyalty to Beijing. Before, during, and after the lockdown of Jordan, in addition to Carrie Lam herself, Matthew Cheung, Sophia Chan, John Lee, Caspar Tsui, Wong Kam-sing and Patrick Nip all arrived at the scene to participate in the inspection performance. As such, they won the praise of success from the mainland Chinese mouthpieces for Hong Kong’s first “epidemic lockdown”, “gathering experience for greater, future actions.”

Confirmed cases of unknown origin are all over Hong Kong, Kowloon, and New Territories. Experts have questioned publicly the low efficiency of the lockdown testing in Jordan, and even called it a waste of time and energy. However, the Jordan lockdown testing was simply a fiasco performed by the Carrie Lam government for Beijing’s entertainment. As long as the determination of action of community clearance is demonstrated, who cases if the Jordan lockdown testing was not exactly a Chinese-style lockdown of a community, and who cares if the residents, shops, and blue-collars of the area were affected, to admit that people and finances were damaged?

“Community clearance” is not only China’s anti-epidemic goal, but also China’s anti-epidemic model. Yet the recent resurgence of outbreaks in Hebei, Beijing, Liaoning, and other provinces and cities have shown that this model not only deprives people of their freedom and rights, but has plenty of drawbacks. First is the fatigue it brings to the people and the waste of money. Yesterday, Beijing announced that it has organized nucleic acid tests for all employees in Dongcheng District and Xicheng District in the past two days, testing 668,300 and 1.13 million people respectively. As a result, all results came back negative in Dongcheng District, and only one positive case was found in Xicheng District. How absurd is that? Not really. In order to ensure the safety of Zhongnanhai, anything can be done.

Second is that state mouthpieces and netizens have successively exposed the fraud in the testing market. Among them, the community testing in Longyao County, Hebei, is performed by Jianan Huaxi Medical Laboratory Co., Ltd. The company had not completed the testing of all samples before announcing that all were negative. Later positive cases were found, and 300,000 people had to be tested again.

Third is that when there are many cases of false negatives and false positives reported by non-testing companies and testers, the reliability of testing decreases, which in turn discounts the effectiveness of lockdown testing. According to an official report, a person with close contact with a confirmed case in Hebei’s Gu’an County was quarantined and tested daily, getting nine consecutive negative results until the tenth day when he got a positive result. In Dalian, Liaoning, a person was tested consecutively 11 times before the result was positive. Some netizens mocked that one must test for 10 or 11, “how much hatred is there that they must get a positive before they would stop?”

How big and deep is this black hole of a nucleic acid testing market in China? Widely circulated on the Internet are essays like “The Crazy Business Behind Nucleic Acid Testing” and “The Endless Nucleic Acid Testing, How Much GDP Has Been Generated?”, exposing the various ways of collecting money by testing companies. Based on the Ministry of Transport’s data of 1.7 billion trips during Chinese New Year, it is expected that every returning migrant worker must be tested three times, CN$100 (US$15.4), CN$127 billion (US$19.6 billion) will be contributed to the GDP. Government officials seek political achievements while testing companies seek profits. It will be no surprise when collusion between government and business is revealed in the future.

In fact, Hong Kong is facing a similar problem. Last year in September, the government spent HK$530 million (US$68 million) to roll out a universal community testing plan, and was only able to find 43 cases. The testing company was designated by the government, and so how much of the public money had gone into state-owned and private enterprises? Nowadays, with compulsory testing in single buildings and lockdown testing of communities, how much public money is spent each time, and how much of it goes into state-owned and private enterprises? Since the Legislative Council has been reduced to a rubber stamp, the government does not have to explain anything. Even if Chinese-style omission or fraud in testing is detected, there might not be a way to hold anyone accountable. The Carrie Lam government is tooting its own horns in that it did an awesome job last year with the universal community testing program, which showed great effects, that with the lockdown testing this time around, the effects are even greater. As the saying goes, when people are shameless, they are invincible.

