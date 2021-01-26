In theory, every executive order signed by Trump can be overturned by Biden; in practice, Biden must enforce every law from Trump. The designated ministerial chiefs who have been to the hearing in the Senate are mostly tough on China. There is no question about the professionalism of Biden’s finance team as a whole. However, the hard work would go wasted if the direction is wrong. Having been hijacked by the far-left, everyone can see Biden’s direction would harm the economy of the U.S. and even the world (including China). The biggest difference between the two governments is that Trump likes to intervene in various fields personally; Biden’s ministerial chiefs will have much power due to Biden’s old age.

The Democrats and Republicans have been fighting in all areas, from ideology to economy, environmental protection, and even anti-pandemic, which has created an unnatural disaster. From the economy and environmental protection perspective, Biden’s policy is ridiculous and destructive. On the day of the inauguration, Biden signed 17 executive order in one go. One of the important decisions is to revoke the permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline from Canada to the U.S., which causes the U.S. to lose US$2.1 billion, directly makes 11,000 job losses, and indirectly leads to nearly 40,000 unemployed population. This was only to submit to the fundamental environmentalists. TC Energy, the company that operates this pipeline system, indicated that the pipeline could achieve zero emissions when it is put into use in 2023. Biden even signed to rejoin the Paris Agreement and has to pay a fee of US$1 billion.

Later in his term, Biden may eventually shut down shale gas extraction and reduce land oil extraction. The U.S. may again reduce to be an energy importing country that could cause an international oil price increase, which will have a serious negative impact on the recovery of the world economy, including inflationary pressure on China, the largest energy importer.

In the long run, the U.S. national debt would form a huge barrier lake. New Treasury Secretary Yellen advocates canceling Trump’s policy on tax cuts, making economic recovery difficult. Biden will launch a US$1.9 trillion rescue plan, and the U.S. fiscal deficit will accumulate to as high as US$25 trillion, nearly half of which was created during the eight years Obama was in office, which means the national debt is higher than the GDP. According to the big-spending habit of the Democrats, once it takes control over both the Senate and House of Representatives, it would probably spend big again. Biden could continue to increase the U.S. deficit, which might reach US$30 trillion within his term.

The CCP seems unable to hide its joy when Biden was elected and that Trump was to step down. Di Dongsheng, a professor at Renmin University and considered the core think tank, said China could not control Trump, but Biden is back. Does he think the CCP can manipulate Biden just because it can prove how Biden’s son made his money? As early as October last year, Giuliani, former Mayor of New York City, has already exposed the explosive news of Hunter’s business dealings in places such as Ukraine and Moscow. If it followed the U.S. ethics 30 years ago, Biden would have withdrawn from the election with tears in his eyes. But nowadays, he has still been “crowned.”

The ministerial chiefs of Biden’s government are more professional than Trump’s and will hit harder with more determination. Even the official websites in the mainland re-posted the comments from Blinken, designated Secretary of State, that he agreed to Trump’s tougher approach on China, only the methods were not so perfect. His views on Xinjiang, Taiwan, and Hong Kong problems are similar to Pompeo in Trump’s era.

The U.S. Senate has voted overwhelmingly to confirm the retired four-star Army General Austin as the Secretary of Defense. He said at the hearing that the Indo-Pacific region would definitely be the focus of the National Defense, and China is the main threat to the U.S.

Secretary of Treasury Yellen said at the hearing that China is “our most important strategic competitor,” and she is prepared to “use the full array of tools” against illegal Chinese practices. She also said China is undercutting American companies by tactics likes stealing intellectual properties, forcing technology transfers, and giving illegal subsidies.

Haines, the new Director of National Intelligence, described, “China is a challenge to our security, to our prosperity, to our values across a range of issues, and I do support an aggressive stance.” “When it comes to espionage...they are an adversary.”

Unlike the “bounced checks” after the election, the Senate hearings have records on the cabinet members, and they must act according to what they said. If they do anything against what they have said, the records will be the legal evidence of accountability or even impeachment. The ministerial chiefs are just enforcing the tough law against China mapped out by the Senate and the House of Representatives during Trump’s time, and Biden cannot change any of that.

(He Jiangbing is a Chinese financial commentator.)

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play