By Koo Lap

The healer is incapable of healing himself. Chung Kam-chuen, a Chinese medicine practitioner in Shau Kei Wan was infected. A doctor from the Department of Health in Cheung Sha Wan had no idea, visited the first doctor, and got infected as well. Those who become doctors are all top-notched; and to become government doctors must be the elites from the medical schools of HKU or CUHK. Equipped with such knowledge, and yet they have “asked the blind the way”, how does that not frustrate people? The Wuhan virus has ravaged Hong Kong for a full year, yet the Hong Kong SAR government’s so-called anti-epidemic measures have indeed fallen into the “asking the blind the way” situation. But then again, the fall of Hong Kong is not just attributed to the epidemic prevention. 23 years since the Handover, Hongkongers are marching towards being totally communized.

All else aside, even if there’s still no cure to the Wuhan virus, this has not stopped the Hospital Authority, together with CUHK’s School of Chinese Medicine from providing Chinese medicine diagnosis and treatment services for Wuhan virus patients. Associate Director of the School, Lin Zhixiu, claimed that in the mainland, the use of ionicera and forsythia powder (銀翹散), herbal lung clear soups (清肺排毒湯), and glehnia and ophiopogon soups (沙參麥冬湯) have been proven to be an effective way to treat Wuhan virus, with its effectiveness being over 90%. It is unsure if the effectiveness claimed by Professor Lin has gone through phases one, two, and three clinical trials like they did for the vaccines, and whether the research results were published for peer review and evaluations by fellow experts in the industry to determine them to be solid, credible, and capable of withstanding the test. Chinese medicine consultation and treatments are free, but are provided by the Hospital Authority, therefore ultimately involve public funds. Treating the Wuhan virus with Chinese medicine, is there really no better use for the funds of the Hospital Authority?

What is particularly disturbing is that traditional Chinese medicine shares the foundation with evidence-based Western medicine. God knows what effects there will be when ionicera and forsythia powder, herbal lung clear soups, and glehnia and ophiopogon soups are mixed with Western medicine like a stir-fry. Facing the tight supply of vaccines, there have been suggestions in the U.K. that while there should be considerations to extend the time period between the first and last doses of vaccine, but also in the case of not being able to keep up, different vaccines should be mixed to be used. As soon as this proposal came out, experts have rallied against it altogether. Expects have not yet fully grasped the side effects, allergic reactions, and side effects of these vaccines, let alone testing mixing up different vaccines to see what kind of effects that would create, therefore they have insisted to differ. The Hospital Authority has adopted the two-prong approach of mixing Chinese and Western medicine, but even in light of the urgency of the situation, how is this a responsible way of deploying public funds?

Of course, in today’s Hong Kong, how would the SAR government know what beneficial use of public money means? In terms of the overall budget in fighting the epidemic, the allocation of funds for the Hospital Authority to treat the Wuhan virus with public funds is insignificant. There is no need to even discuss those copper-core masks that are piled up in the warehouse…the so-called universal community testing program, however, cost the public HK$530 million (US$68 million) and wasted 14 days, only to have tested 1.78 million people, out of which 32 confirmed cases were found. That wasn’t it, because another 3,000-strong team was deployed to put the “small community” of Yau Ma Tei on lockdown for 44 hours and conducted compulsory testing on 7,000 people. With all that money spent, only 13 confirmed cases were found.

Needless to say, the repeated acts of disregard for the effective use of public funds were nothing about fighting the epidemic, but to lick the boots of Grandpa: universal community testing and lockdown of small communities were two broad “successful anti-epidemic” axes by China; even if Grandpa did not give a direct order to Matthew Cheung, who went in person to receive the decree in Shenzhen, the Carrie Lam government has closely trotted behind in those footsteps. What effective use of public funds? Who cares?

To fight the epidemic, not only must you follow Grandpa’s instructions, you must also be procuring all those vaccines to give “face” to Grandpa. Therefore, who cares if the domestically produced Sinovac inactivated vaccine has not yet gone through phase three of clinical testing, and that its effectiveness is only 50.4% - that is really not much of a difference from a 50:50 gamble – an impossibility for it to catch up to the over 95% of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s, the Carrie Lam government has still placed an order for Sinovac. Even when experts were doubtful about the clinical testing results and effectiveness of the Sinovac vaccines, Carrie Lam, in a Freudian slip, revealed that way back in November of last year, she had already asked Han Zheng to supply a Chinese vaccine that had also not yet passed phase three of clinical testing.

Although the public funds involved in all these have not been disclosed, everyone can see the flattery and flirting involved in this vaccine procurement process. The handling of epidemics ought to be based on science. The SAR has, instead, put loyalty and patriotism towards the motherland above it all. Hongkongers have all the reasons to despise Carrie Lam’s behaviors.

Prior to the Handover, Hong Kong had the world’s best civil servants, to quote Governor Chris Patten, as well as civic awareness that gained the world’s envy – In 2003, 500,000 people took to the streets, and not a single trash can was meddled with; when 2 million people marched the streets on June 16, 2019, they were orderly, and the well-behaved people cleaned up after themselves. Even after the anti-establishment resistance in 2019, the suppression of the National Security Law in 2020, the spontaneity and unity of people in the mask-wearing effort to fight the virus proved that the precious civic awareness still existed. However, the puppet regime has totally disregarded the reality in Hong Kong, ignored the effectiveness of the use of public funds, and only known to flatter and please. From the two-prong stir-fry of Chinese and Western medicine to the “small community” lockdown for testing, it is only giving Hongkongers more reasons to despise the so-called governance that is nothing but flattery and flirtations towards the north. How would anyone accept such corruption of public power?

Unrecognized public power will eventually eviscerate the civic consciousness painstakingly cultivated by the British Hong Kong government for more than a century. When this precious asset is completely depleted, Hongkongers will have fully been communized.

