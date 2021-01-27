Joe Biden was sworn in on January 20 as the 46th President of the U.S., bringing a temporary end to the turmoil since November 3. The U.S., one of the oldest democracies in the world, saw its constitution and function of government plunging into crisis. Fortunately, given its strong constitutionalism and the public’s faith in its system, the U.S. survived the crisis unscathed. Its success put to rest the claims that questioned America’s constitution and democracy.

Concerns over whether U.S. will keep decoupling from China

Biden’s Cabinet appointments and Senate confirmation hearings have shown his administration’s policies towards Asia and China. Simply put, the engagement approach during Obama’s era, which expected China to undergo a radical change and come to integrate with the West, is now a thing of the past. The interests and core values of both countries are inherently incompatible. China is no longer hiding its light. Instead, it intends to be a global power and rewrite the rules of international politics. The U.S. has to active again on the world state, resuming competition with China.

With regards to core strategies, the U.S. will continue to balance its military power and other capabilities with China in the Asia Pacific, using asymmetric military power to deter the rising power. In the Indo-Pacific region, it will effectively establish a legitimate new order, building flexible and adaptable partnerships. It will work with allies to address the issues of trade, technology, supply chains, investment framework and standardization. It will continue to advance its economic and technological might.

It is important for Taiwan to pay special attention to two things. The first is about the relocation of supply chains as the U.S. is decoupling from China. In the last two years of Trump’s administration, he started shifting U.S. supply chains away from China. That is to say, from governance, values and competition, the U.S. has been engaging with like-minded partners to develop new supply chains in lieu of China-based red supply chains. The complete decoupling from China met with resistance in practice. In fact, it will take time to see its impact. Now Biden’s administration has second thought over whether to continue decoupling from China, even in a partial and manageable way.

Those who oppose decoupling (though just partial) said moving the supply chain to other countries is unlikely to benefit America. But those who support decoupling said Trump’s move has had exerted huge pressure on China strategically and reshaped its strategy in negotiations. So much so that the approach should remain intact. Of course, Congress also plays a key role in keeping Biden’s team in check. It means while some of Biden’s core staffers have doubts over decoupling from China, the strong bipartisan support from Congress makes it difficult for the White House to change its tough stance and loosen control over China’s technology in the near future.

Judging from the Cabinet picks, it remains unclear how the U.S. Department of Commerce will impose export control of China’s high-tech products and introduce more sanctions against China. We may have to wait for a few more weeks until the position of Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security is filled.

U.S.-China, U.S.-Taiwan relations reduce mutual exclusion

We Taiwan should also have a clear narrative, highlighting the critical role of Taiwan’s high-tech industries in the reshaping of supply chains. Any change made by American policymakers in the formulation, implementation and relocation related to supply chains will have a great impact on Taiwan’s high-tech industries, economic strength and national security.

Taiwan-U.S. ties are deepened and consolidated by mutual trade and U.S. commitment to ensuring the island’s self-defense capabilities. The new U.S.-China relations following Washington’s decision to reduce dependence on China’s supply chain will certainly affect Taiwan’s technological strength and economic security, Taiwan’s two core national interests. We must, therefore, clearly express that Taiwan is an important stakeholder in this issue.

It is important to closely watch the development of cross-Strait relations. Many signs show that Biden’s administration will not use Taiwan as a bargaining chip in its talks with China. To be more specific, Biden’s China policy advisers expect the future U.S.-China and U.S.-Taiwan relations will be as less mutually exclusive as possible. It means the closer U.S.-China ties do not necessarily slow down the progress of U.S.-Taiwan relations. But this development is dependent on the new round of U.S.-China talks. Washington can respond to China’s demands involving Taiwan procedurally rather than in a substantive way. As such, it is critical that both Taipei and Beijing have the ability and will to cautiously address cross-Strait conflicts.

In this context, we must continue to address cross-Strait relations in a careful and responsible way. Any provocative acts considered changing the status quo should be avoided. More importantly, we are willing to hold dialogue with China in a reciprocal respect way without pre-determined premises. President Tsai Ing-wen made this clear in her New Year’s Address. I think, whether Beijing responds positively or not, Tsai’s administration should be more active and demonstrate the willingness to engage in a substantial and meaningful dialogue with Beijing authorities. Taiwan is not a troublemaker by changing the status quo. We play a critical role in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

(Stephen Tan/President of Cross-Strait Policy Association, Guest Scholar at the Brookings Institution, Practicing lawyer in Washington, D.C. )

