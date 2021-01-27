A lockdown order was imposed on the Jordan area last Saturday and lifted early morning on Monday. The government confirmed approximately 7,000 residents in the lockdown area completed the test, 13 samples of which have reacted positively towards the Wuhan virus. However, having checked every household, the authority has discovered around 110 people still have not been tested by the deadline, which was Saturday night, and immediately arranged for them to be tested. The authority will also trace the residents of the 473 units whose doors were unanswered during home visits. It was not really necessary to mobilize so many human resources to perform this “lockdown show,” but Carrie Lam wanted to display the government’s power to control the citizens. When they are “uncooperative,” such as when the community testing has little responses and upset Beijing, Lam decided to show them the government’s “muscles.” Everyone knows a lockdown is really disruptive. Businesses of all sizes will be greatly affected, and residents are nervous and frightened. This is exactly the political effect Lam after. “I do not rule out another lockdown” is a blatant threat, meaning: obey and do the test, or else…!

Lam threatens citizens with extreme tactics like lockdowns because they no longer trust the government. Another reason is due to the political wrestling in the background. CY Leung’s camp is currently initiating two fights to challenge other Chief Executive candidates. The first one is to criticize Lam’s anti-pandemic measures, accusing her as the one who causes the failure of the anti-pandemic war of the century led by Xi Jinping. The second fight was to start a “Chief Executive can be picked through consultation” debate to attack Lam and Jasper Tsang. Experts from the mainland have already blasted the SAR government for the lack of “wartime” awareness when fighting the pandemic. Therefore Lam decided to make a drama with the lockdown to satisfy everyone’s political demand.

In fact, since the past year, the pandemic situation has been fluctuating. Lam has always been slow and passive in response. First of all, it was the lack of warning during the second wave outbreak in March last year when Hong Kong students studying overseas rushed back all at once. Then at the end of June, without consulting experts opinion, she alone decided seamen can be exempted from testing, which has created a loophole for the third outbreak; in November, there was a large outbreak from the “dancing elderly crew,” but because many within this circle are the rich and powerful, social tracking has not really been implemented. Within a year, Hong Kong has accumulated over 10,000 infected cases with 170 deaths, with most fatal cases came from the third and fourth wave. We could forgive the government for being inexperienced at the start of the pandemic. But after nearly a year, it still cannot resolve cases with unknown origins, which accounts for 30-40% of the total cases. The government is just lazy and negligent of its work, which has a systematic loophole, especially on the quarantine exemption policy. Macao has only 47 cases with zero death; Taiwan has 881 cases and 7 deaths; the mainland has 88,804 cases and 4,635 deaths. If we look at the ratio against the population, the infected rate of Hong Kong is higher than the mainland!

While Hong Kong is fighting the pandemic, the government continues its political retaliation against schools and media agencies. It also eliminates the oppositions within and outside Legislative Council (LegCo), making mass arrests. When there are no more opposing voices, the government can do what it pleases. It has all the tools to be an authoritarian regime as there are no more obstacles in its way. So how come the epidemic still breaks out periodically? Why do cases with unknown origins keep appearing? All the black-clad rioters, yellow-ribbons, poisonous Apple, and pan-dems have all been suppressed with no one monitoring the LegCo. Can the government only blame its bad luck now?

I have no doubt the government will enforce another harsh lockdown tactic to pretend it has “wartime” awareness. But I am more curious about when Beijing would hold Lam accountable for failing to fight against the pandemic. I thought Hong Kong is China’s “shortboard version” only in the national security aspect, but under Lam’s leadership, even in the pandemic fight is looking like the “shortboard” now.

(Lau Sai-leung, political commentator)

Click here for Chinese version

