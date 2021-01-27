China’s economic outlook has attracted even more international attention after the U.S. election. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has vigorously promoted the idea that the economy of China has outperformed the rest of the world and will become the world’s largest economy within a few years. The international media has been mixed in its analysis of China’s economy. The uncertainties in the U.S.-China relationship have made it even more difficult to gauge China’s economic prospects.

It may be a bit of a dilemma for the people of Hong Kong in the face of this confusing assessment of China’s economic outlook. The economy of Hong Kong has long been deeply integrated with that of China, thus an improvement in China’s economy will lead to an improvement in Hong Kong’s economy. Yet, a booming Chinese economy will boost the confidence of the CCP, and Western countries will take a greater interest in the Chinese economy, so that there will be less international resistance to the CCP’s efforts to mainlandize politics in Hong Kong.

To grasp the reality of China’s economy, we must overcome three difficult problems: unreliable information, the unpredictability of the epidemic, and the unreliability of China’s foundation. There are doubts about the official figures on economic growth; there is no way to assess the extent of the impact of another epidemic based solely on official information; and the fundamentals of China’s economy - consumption, exports and investment - have all come to a bottleneck and the outlook is uncertain.

On Jan 14, the Wall Street Journal published an article opining that China’s economy will outshine the world, based primarily on the official GDP data released by the CCP. On Jan 11, in a speech at an internal forum, Yu Yongding, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and former member of the monetary policy committee of the Peoples’ Bank of China, said “I don’t believe in any calculations about China’s potential economic growth at all.”

He mentioned that, in the first ten months of 2020, consumption growth dropped by 6% and economic growth was driven mainly by real estate investments. The slow economic growth has resulted in high unemployment and a worsening fiscal situation. What he did not say was that the financial investments forcefully promoted by the authorities last year amounted to 3.6 trillion to 5.8 trillion yuan (US$556 million to US$897 million), accounting for about 3-5% of GDP. In the end, the bulk of the money went into the real estate sector, which was used by local governments and real estate companies to pay off old debts, resulting in a mere 2.6% growth in GDP.

The perception that China’s economy is improving is based on the fact that it is the first country in the world to emerge from the epidemic and will therefore lead the world in economic recovery. No sooner said than done, the epidemic resumed in many parts of China, with Beijing and other major cities shutting down parts of the region. It is difficult to predict how far the epidemic will spread this year based only on the official Chinese media.

The three engines that propel China’s economy - exports, consumption and investment - have all nearly collapsed. China relies heavily on the U.S. market for its exports in exchange for foreign exchange. The CCP had hoped that the U.S. would quickly eliminate tariffs on China after Trump’s departure, facilitating another record for exports to the U.S. However, Biden is facing a lot of backlash against his new domestic policies and it appears that there are no plans to lift tariffs on China in the near future. Beijing has therefore canceled its planned visit to the U.S. by senior officials and will have to wait patiently to see what the future holds for the CCP.

There is another unexpected disruption in the export chain for the CCP. Some foreign and Chinese companies have withdrawn from China to avoid U.S. tariffs and to decentralize their supply chains, leaving many of China’s export chains devoid of key components. In order to supplement the industry chain, the CCP has announced that it will invest heavily and spend 10 years to realize the “import substitution” of shortage parts. Such a move may not be optimistic because the goods produced by relocated foreign companies would have already satisfied the international market.

Last year was a turning point in history when the CCP used the real estate sector to drive the economy, a policy that has now come to an end. The CCP fears a potential financial crisis as the blind expansion of the real estate sector has led to a rise in bad bank loans. The CCP changed its policy at the end of last year, not only discontinuing the failed policy of stimulating the real estate industry with financial investments, but also tightening real estate loans by imposing red lines for banks to lend. The real estate industry has surpassed its peak of glory and is on a downward spiral, with housing prices falling in many places. The potential introduction of a property tax due to fiscal constraints will further spur a decline in the housing market.

China’s excessive housing prices and high unemployment rate have curbed spending power, and the recent sharp rise in food prices has also shrunk the population’s desire to buy non-essential goods. Once the property tax is introduced, China’s low consumption will become a prevailing trend in the future that will no longer be able to propel the economy.

The Chinese economy is not looking good. Even Beijing’s foreign propaganda website, Duowei News, says that China faces tremendous internal pressure in 2021. “The days of using pretty economic numbers as ‘government benevolent ruling are indeed over.” However, it will take time before a thorough consensus on this point can be seen in the international media.

(Cheng Xiaonong, Chinese economist-researcher and chief editor of Modern China Studies)

