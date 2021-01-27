It has been a year since Wuhan pneumonia hit Hong Kong. The epidemic conditions of the fourth wave of attack have been capricious since its outbreak. With the number of confirmed cases always bouncing back and group infections found in succession in Sham Shui Po, Jordan and Yau Ma Tei, the government finally forced through “districts lockdown” and mandatory tests for COVID-19 in a bid to dig up all virus carriers hidden in the districts at one stroke. However, the government is always stumbling through implementations of the anti-epidemic measures, nearly every step of which is subject to castigation. In the end, more furious discontent is aroused but no actual contribution to alleviating the plague is made.

The government officials, who very often exude in their speeches with intent to blame the masses for the epidemic situation in Hong Kong not successfully contained, have just been asking the citizens over the past year to “cooperate with the government” in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic, stay home and away from social gatherings, take part in the Universal Community Testing Program of COVID-19 and use a mobile app called LeaveHomeSafe. Recently, they have asked the citizens to have a vaccination enthusiastically in the near future. Their propaganda-style deliveries that very often give prominence to their patriarchal mindset sound like a lecture given to a toddler: “Be good. Stop running wildly all over the place. Listen to me. Stop causing me trouble.” It seems the masses should be held fully responsible for the epidemic situation because they “didn’t listen to what they were told to do”.

No introspection but laying blame on medical personnel and citizens

Admittedly, in a city of more than 7 million people, there must be some that are socially unethical. But in any event, Hong Kong citizens are not toddlers, and SARS remains fresh in their memories. By and large, their awareness of hygiene and fighting an epidemic is high, as evidenced by the fact that as early as the first outbreak of the disease, the citizens, who snapped up anti-epidemic supplies, and the shopkeepers, who proactively escalated disinfection, kept staying ahead of the SAR government, which promoted “taking off your masks” and asked the citizens how to buy masks from overseas. Is it really possible that the majority of them didn’t know the importance of the precautionary measures against the infection such as putting on masks, frequent sterilization and social distancing? The facts over the past year have just shown a big “No”: The outbreak in Hong Kong, a densely populated city, is not as serious and large-scale as the ones in America and Europe because the proactive measures against the plague taken by most of the citizens are adequate.

Has the Hong Kong government, which keeps requesting the citizens to “cooperate with the authorities in the fight against the disease”, ever “cooperated with the citizens in the battle”? As early as a year ago when the infection broke out and Wuhan was locked down, the medical personnel and citizens in Hong Kong kept urging the government to step up border control to ward off the virus. However, to tie in with the propaganda campaign – “preventable and controllable” - launched by the Chinese Communist Party to water down the epidemic conditions back then, the government unwaveringly refused to do so, and even held the medical personnel that contribute most to the fight against the pandemic responsible simply because they had gone against the lies told by the government. A year later, a comparison between the epidemic situation in Hong Kong and that in Macau and Taiwan of similar cultural background and developmental level unequivocally suggests what the medical personnel in Hong Kong struck for back then was absolutely justified and insightful. Yet, not having admitted a single fault and done a tiny bit of introspection, the government is still continuing in its own way. Who “didn’t cooperate with who in the fight against the disease”? It is plain as a pikestaff.

The attitude of Hong Kong government officials remaining unrepentant about and refusing to be held responsible for what they have done has obliterated every remnant of prestige and reputation of the government, which was almost weeded out during the anti-extradition movement two years ago. Now even the blue-ribbon have rallied together to lash out at the Hong Kong government for being incompetent. With its credibility crushed and incapability of showing to the citizens its sincerity and strategies in the fight against the pandemic, the government, however, perseveres in blaming the medical practitioners and citizens for not cooperating with and trusting in the authorities, which is akin to a person who has his credit broken blaming the bank for not lending him money. To the public, the officials are just as bold as brass.

What’s more awful is that what the government has been doing is just opposite to what it has been promoting – “Together, We Fight the Virus”. A lot of citizens have been surmising from the contradiction between what was said and done that there is a conspiracy behind everything done by the government. Among the conspiracy theories, while some are simply anti-scientific (like doubting if the government has overstated the epidemic conditions and going against vaccination), some are very convincing (like querying the vaccines qualities and if the ban on social gatherings is abused). Having its credibility broken and prompting the people to query its motive behind all its measures, the government has made the citizens unwilling to cooperate with the authorities, as well as making room for the anti-scientific conspiracy theories to spread out, which is not conducive to the fight against the plague at all.

In fact, that the government has its credibility broken is way more significant than how it handles the epidemic. Take the fiscal policy as an example. On the one hand, Paul Chan Mo-po (Financial Secretary) harangues the public about the budget deficit, even spreading the news about considering raising taxes; on the other hand, he keeps pouring money into the sea for the project of Lantau Tomorrow Vision. I would like to ask why the citizens would believe that the government sincerely services Hong Kongers. Why would they believe the government upholds a set of sensible rationales behind its governance? As the aphorism goes “if the people have no faith in their rulers, there is no standing for the state”. The citizens have lost their faith in the Hong Kong government since long time ago, but the government officials have been denying any problems lying in them and the political system, but in the masses, like what the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is always saying: “X should be held fully responsible”. So, they have had no way of solving the credibility crisis of the government. At the end of the day, all public policies cannot be pushed through; the governance is dysfunctional; under the mounting tension between the government and the masses, Hong Kong is going to be plunged into a nadir; even prosperity and stability, the only thing the pro-establishment camp is mindful of, will become a hype, let alone freedoms and rule of law

(Lam Hoi, journalist)

