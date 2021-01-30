It is rarely a good thing for any lawyer to be attracting more media attention than their client or potential client. Like reporters, generally most lawyers would rather not become news of the day. Sadly, Mr. David Perry QC of 6KBW Chambers, London recently found himself in this predicament.

The saga began when Mr. Perry was briefed (to use the technical term for engaging a barrister) by the Hong Kong Department of Justice (“DoJ”) to act as a prosecutor on fiat. The case in which he was asked to act is the upcoming trial of some very high-profile individuals who have been charged with organizing and knowingly taking part in an

unauthorized assembly under the Public Order Ordinance.

We don’t need to dwell too much on Mr. Perry’s brief, or rather his decision to ultimately decline the brief, other than to note that he is eminently qualified and no stranger to Hong Kong’s courts. Few may remember Mr. Perry from the 2017 prosecution of former Chief

Executive Donald Tsang over allegations of misconduct in public office. So, this episode should not be seen as a reflection on the man himself, nor should it be seen as a reflection on the use of prosecutors on fiat in our criminal justice system.

Rather, the reality is that the Government and the constitutional framework of Hong Kong today in 2021 is vastly different to that of 2017, and this is what has caused the recent controversy.

To understand this fully, we first need to set out the context of how criminal prosecutions in Hong Kong are conducted. Prosecutions are handled by in-house staff of prosecutors in the Prosecutions Division of the DoJ. In some cases, however, the DoJ may hire an external lawyer to act as the prosecutor on its behalf in a particular criminal case. In essence then, a prosecutor on fiat is just an archaic way of saying an ‘outsourced’ court prosecutor. The DoJ has had this briefing-out practice for many years, and it is not unique to Hong Kong. Many prosecutorial divisions of other governments in Common Law jurisdictions, such as the United Kingdom and certain Australian states, have similar outsourcing arrangements. The result is that barristers and solicitors in private practice handle outsourced prosecutorial work. It is a practice that is to be commended as it enables a more efficient and cost-effective allocation of taxpayers’ resources by ensuring availability of prosecutorial resources during peak times (say, after a government crackdown which results in mass arrests) without having to keep large numbers of in-house prosecutors permanently on the civil service payroll). A briefing-out policy also helps promote a strong and independent legal profession by exposing practitioners – especially barristers - to prosecutorial work and helping them develop a deep pool of expertise.

To the extent that the briefing-out policy draws on people outside of Hong Kong, I also don’t see anything objectionable with bringing in professionals and expertise from overseas. While I am admittedly biased on this issue, bringing in someone like Mr. Perry draws upon two of Hong Kong’s greatest advantages. First, our open labor market and generous immigration rules for skilled workers means that we can (and should) tap overseas professionals when needed. Second, as Hong Kong maintains its Common Law system and heritage this enables us to draw on a great body of jurisprudence as well as experts from around the globe to work in our legal system. Of course, there is always a valid question as to whether in a particular case it is necessary to bring in experts from outside. Regrettably, we will never know in this case, as the DoJ does not have a clear and transparent policy about who, when, and how prosecutors on fiat are selected, including in what circumstances it will look beyond the local Bar.

So why the controversy this time? The answer lies in the lack of impartiality, real or perceived, of the Secretary of Justice, who as the minister of justice is the chief prosecutor, can ultimately direct the Director of Public Prosecutions on criminal prosecution matters. This is to say it is the Secretary for Justice, a political appointee, who has the final say on whether to prosecute a person or not, and on what charges. The prosecutor on fiat doesn’t.

It is well accepted and recognized that the principle of prosecutorial independence is a crucial ‘lynchpin’ of the rule of law. The Hong Kong courts have stated again and again that the decision whether any citizen should be prosecuted or whether any prosecution should be discontinued, ought to be a matter for the prosecuting authorities to decide on the merits of the case without political or other pressure, and that is preserved by the Basic Law, specifically, by Article 63. That Article states the DoJ ‘shall control criminal prosecutions, free from any interference’ and exists as a constitutional guarantee of independence to allow the DoJ to act independently without political or other improper or undue influence. It should also mean that the Secretary of Justice should have no ability to interfere in prosecutorial decisions. However, as long as the Prosecutorial Division is under

the ultimate control of an appointed minister, few will believe that decisions as controversial as whether or not to prosecute people for protesting against the Government (of which the minister is a member) can truly be independently decided on the legal and

factual merits of the case alone.

In addition, since the imposition of the National Security Law on Hong Kong, the Secretary of Justice has also been an appointed member of the Committee for Safeguarding National Security. This further casts doubt on whether decisions to prosecute protesters and their supporters are genuinely being made impartially and free from political pressures.

In this context, it is no surprise that the decision to prosecute charges arising from the largely peaceful demonstrations has drawn so much scrutiny and criticism, and raised questions about the morality of whether lawyers should aid and abet those prosecutions.

The DoJ claims it is looking to defend and strengthen the rule of law, and that its decisions to prosecute are and will remain free of political interference, even those highly controversial ones under the National Security Law. If it wants to give credibility to those words, then the way to do that is to install a truly independent director of public prosecutions, who stands apart from the politically appointed minister of justice, as is already the case in many other places. While this reform may not result in any actual change of prosecutorial policy, it will do much to strengthen public confidence in the legal system at a critical time for Hong Kong and ensures that justice is seen to be done. A failure to do so will only further invite ever greater suspicion and controversy, even when such criticisms are not justified.

(Davyd Wong is a practising solicitor, the founder of Pro Bono HK, and a member of the Council of the Hong Kong Law Society. He can be found at www.davydwong.com. The opinions expressed here are his alone, and do not constitute professional advice of any kind.)

