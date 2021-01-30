On Tuesday, Ta Kung Pao, the mouthpiece of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government (LOCPG), published an article titled “Leaving behind the myth of Western democracy: consultative elections to comply with Basic Law.” This supports former Hong Kong chief executive (CE) Leung Chun-ying’s suggestion to select the city’s next leader via consultation rather than going through the usual electoral process, which he maintained is not in violation of the Basic Law. He argued that it was also the consensus between China and Britain back in the 1980s. This is not only in response to the fact that the District Council (DC) members who dominate the opposition are all members of the Election Committee and may influence the CE election, but more importantly, Hong Kong “must embrace the motherland and abandon Western values if we are to realize the Hong Kong Way.”

The article says that “to leave behind the myth of Western democracy, universal suffrage or election is not the only way to achieve democracy, let alone the most optimal way. ... Some Hong Kong people are ‘unable to detach themselves’ from judgment based on the Western value system, and are blinded with the belief that the American way of electing the president is the only proper way to operate democracy.” When Hong Kong embarks on its own way, it will be able to develop confidence in its own path, culture and political system. This statement echoes Xi Jinping’s three pillars of confidence.

Leung told a media outlet earlier that the Sino-British Joint Declaration and the Basic Law stipulate that the CE can be selected by election or through consultations and be appointed by Beijing. “If tomorrow, we announce that the Chief Executive will be selected through consultations, the British cannot say that we have violated the Joint Declaration, and there is no need to amend the Basic Law and its interpretation.” However, Carrie Lam stated that the method for the selection of the CE in the Basic Law is not “through consultations,” therefore if the city’s leader came from a consultation rather than an election, “it seems that we need a set of rules, and some amendments need to be made to the annex I of the Basic Law, which deals with this procedure.” Her chief adviser Bernard Chan, convenor of the Executive Council, also said that the chief should continue to be elected, as this will have greater legitimacy and will help future governance. Former Legislative Council president Jasper Tsang also implicitly criticized Leung’s “consultation argument” for not having a thorough understanding of the Basic Law.

In light of this, the hawks and doves in Beijing and Hong Kong are in a tussle over the CE election arrangements. To the ordinary citizens of Hong Kong, they cannot participate in either the consultation or the small-circle election. There is no difference between the two, as Beijing or Xi Jinping has the final say. However, for the pro-establishment camp and various factions and interest groups within Beijing, the method of selecting the Chief Executive is likely to determine the CE candidate, which in turn affects their respective interests. The top leaders of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) have yet to make a final decision on the next Chief Executive candidate, hence the various factions cannot openly tout their own nominees. They are trying to influence public opinion and sway Xi Jinping’s decision by various means on the sidelines. They even brought out Xi’s Three Confidences doctrine, in order to scare off all parties and to cover up their intention of competing for the Chief Executive candidate. To this end, they even demand Hong Kong bid farewell to Western values, at the expense of the long-term interests of the country and the city. By leaving Western values behind, we are essentially saying goodbye to civilization. Should we at the same time abandon Western technology and clothing and stop using mobile phones, computers, automobiles and airplanes?

To put it bluntly, this is an internal struggle between various related factions and interest groups. The process is a black-box operation, with Xi Jinping deciding who gets to head the Government House. There is no real difference between this and a small-circle election, except that the latter is a pretentious fake election. There is a nomination process in which candidates form teams, release their platforms, then canvass the districts, accept media interviews and questions, make public pledges, and hold televised debates among the candidates. This kind of bogus election is just a chance for the public to watch the candidates make fools of themselves, such as giving HK$500 (US$64) to beggars on the street, not knowing how to use an Octopus card, or thinking that toilet paper is sold in convenience stores, among other jokes, which have nothing to do with whether the candidates are accepted by the public.

However, it is not necessary to pay attention to the public opinion of Hong Kong in the consultation. So long as all parties get their best interests from the internal bargaining table, it will be fine. On the contrary, elections have to take perception into account, so they cannot be done too unsightly. As for the idea that DC members will influence the election results, that is pure nonsense and an excuse for some people to cancel the election. Beijing has a thousand ways to ensure that its “favorite” will be elected, and even if the opposition is elected, it can still disprove and overturn the results. Looks bad? Does it not look bad if you cancel the election? Besides, the change to consultation is already an eyesore!

As things stand now, the consultative faction seems to be gaining the upper hand. After all, Carrie Lam and her team are at the end of their tether and have entered a lame-duck state. Their opposition is so weak that they would have lost if not for the legal basis and the precedent of small-circle elections. On the contrary, as the biggest stakeholders, the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office and the LOCPG are using Leung as the vanguard, supplemented by their mouthpieces, so they have a good chance of success. The candidate they plan to propose for Chief Executive is believed to be either not known in Hong Kong or has very low popularity, but is very easily manipulated and controlled by them. This is why they proposed to peel off the sham of the fake election and regress to the naked internal preordained “consultation.” Who is this candidate? It is likely that Xi Jinping has not yet made a final decision on the matter since Tung Chee-hwa has not publicly stated his position. In the meantime, the battle over the method of selecting the Chief Executive will continue to rage!

(Poon Siu-to, veteran journalist)

