Just as Britain has inoculated over 10% of its population and sets to reach its target of immunizing everyone aged over 50 in the country by March, the EU’s faltering vaccination scheme has turned into a complete disarray – to put this into perspective, the level of vaccination in UK thus far is almost as many as Germany, France, Italy and Spain combined. Germany was first criticized two weeks ago by fellow EU member states for breaking ranks to secure 75 million extra doses for itself, despite its pledge to abide by the EU’s collective scheme for buying and sharing vaccines. Then came the announcement that France’s Pasteur Institute was ending the development of its coronavirus vaccine after it failed to prove its efficacy in phase 1 trials. Last week, Madrid’s regional government announced that it was halting all planned first doses of the coronavirus vaccine for two weeks, blaming a lack of supply of jabs from Spain’s national administration for its decision.

The European Commission – the unelected executive branch of the EU – has, over the past few months, made some costly mistakes in taking on the task of procuring vaccines for the whole of EU: its decision-making process is fundamentally flawed in that the European Commission is presided over by unelected politicians who are more concerned with politics than practicalities. This twisted mentality of Brussels bureaucrats is, yet again, manifested in their stubborn insistence that vaccine procurement should be a collective EU effort; the European Commission failed to appreciate the fact that it would be much more efficient for individual nation states to be responsible for their own immunization schemes and make decisions for themselves on matters such as procurement, granting regulatory approval, and distribution, than relying on collective decisions made on their behalf by overlords in Brussels whose records in domestic policy-making are amateur at best. As a result of Brussels’ fetishism for centralization and the vain idea of ‘collectivity’, the EU immunization scheme is riddled with sluggish decision-making, amateurish execution, interminable delays, and all the wrong bets.

It should perhaps come as no surprise, therefore, that the EU has to resort to making threats to block vaccine supplies to Britain in order to maintain the façade of competence and legitimacy in the eyes of the European public. On Monday, Brussels announced plans for new controls on the export of vaccines in response to public anger at the pace of immunization programmes in the EU and the news that the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca will deliver 50 million fewer doses to the EU than it had expected. Pharmaceutical companies will be blocked from exporting vaccine doses from the Continent without prior approval. Apart from the proposed export ban, the EU also demanded AstraZeneca that tens of millions of British-made coronavirus vaccines should be diverted from the UK to make up a supply shortfall in the jabs in the EU. In an attempt to justify its proposed export ban on vaccine doses, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, argued that the bloc was not given its “fair share” of doses and hinted that the UK had been given preferential treatment. The fact, however, is that Britain had placed an order with AstraZeneca for 100 million doses in May, three months before the EU.

The proposed export ban on vaccine doses by the European Commission and its ludicrous demand for British-made vaccines to be diverted to the EU are both testament to the arrogance and the sheer unreasonableness of Brussels bureaucrats. Whilst the European Commission was justified in saying that it was contractually entitled to doses from two UK plants making the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine, it does not necessarily follow that the EU is entitled to ask for preferential treatment from AstraZeneca. The UK has as much entitlement to the vaccine doses as the EU; just because AstraZeneca has failed to honor its commitment to the EU owing to constraints on production does not mean that it is under an obligation to mitigate the problem at the expense of a third party, i.e., the UK, with whom the company also formed a contract. Given the limited production capacity of the firm, in demanding AstraZeneca to prioritize its commitment to the EU over that to the UK, the EU has, to all intents and purposes, laid claims to vaccine doses that are originally reserved for Britain.

The suggestion by Stella Kyriakides, the EU’s health commissioner, that it rejected “the logic of first come, first served” does not help put forward the EU’s argument either. Logically speaking, in a situation where there are only two parties in the queue and given that only one party is served at a time, if the principle of “first come, first served” does not apply, then it must follow that the last in the queue is served first. Kyriakides’ suggestion is in fact logically unsound, for the principle of “first come, first served” would only be of relevance in a scenario where one is served at a time. The fact, however, is that it has never been the case: AstraZeneca’s plants in Continental Europe have been in production since August last year, and the output of which is entirely reserved for the EU market. What the EU really wanted was preferential treatment in the form of 75 million jabs from the firm’s British factories. This demand is absurd, not least because, at the time of writing, the European Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency has still not approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. The unreasonable and incoherent demands from von der Leyen and Kyriakides tell you all you need to know about the twisted and delusional mind of a typical Brussels bureaucrat.

If this vaccine fiasco has taught us anything, it is the remarkable ineptitude of the European Project.

(Joseph Long is a London-based writer and linguist from Hong Kong.)

