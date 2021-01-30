Hong Kong Chief Executive (CE) Carrie Lam presented her annual work report to Chinese state leaders through video conference this past Wednesday. President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang commented on it, and expressed sympathy to the Hong Kong officials who are under US sanctions imposed by the former Trump administration. Sad to say, though the report is written for the big boss in Beijing, few people in Hong Kong would pay special attention to it since we do not see a future for Hong Kong with our freedoms deprived, our voices silenced, and the National Security Law (NSL) imposed in July last year. Hong Kongers have tried different ways to express our demand for universal suffrage - one person, one vote in electing the leader of Hong Kong without any pre-screening, but all efforts have failed, and there seems to be no way to resist the unjust government, and restore the glory of Hong Kong as an international city.

Further, it was indeed disturbing that during the video conference, Luo Huining, Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Hong Kong, sat stone faced next to Carrie Lam throughout, acting like a disciplinary master to the CE and also to Hong Kong people. Netizens commented that the CE was held hostage, and made her “confession” to the Beijing bosses who are in charge; she will continue to sell her soul in order to keep her job.

The reality is Hong Kong will never be the same, as thousands of Hong Kongers are expected to leave for the United Kingdom, and those leaving for the other five eyes countries, Canada, United States, New Zealand and Australia, will be in greater number ̶ a 21st century exile, to escape from tyranny. Simply put, the core values of Hong Kong people are different from those of mainland Chinese. Our ideologies are just too different. The masters up north shall not perpetually false label Hong Kong people as being “unpatriotic” towards the motherland, when in fact we are facing a unique “ethnic cleansing” process. Beijing’s treatment of Hong Kong falls in line with that of Xinjiang and Tibet, namely, more suppression and crackdown on human rights, restricting freedom of speech, expression and assembly. For the sake of maintaining full control, the totalitarian state is ready to sacrifice Hong Kong and has decided to give up on Hong Kong people. A brutal and unethical “restart process” is underway.

Beijing has failed to win the heart and change the mind of Hong Kong people. Under the current situation, if the pro-Beijing loyalists and technocrats in Hong Kong still have a little mercy and conscience, they should stop playing politics with those people who want to flee the city. Money flowing out of Hong Kong, and the orchestrated retribution of citizens who took part in peaceful demonstrations over the past few years are the main concerns for Hong Kongers before the city is in quasi-shut down mode, politically. No one in the free world should turn a blind eye to that; Hong Kong is on S.O.S mode.

Since the promulgation of NSL, the totalitarian regime is using Hong Kongers as hostages. Bank accounts are frozen arbitrarily; all entries and exits could potentially be denied. Nevertheless, application for the British National (Overseas) visa will be accepted from January 31 onwards, and the scheme will give potentially 5.4 million Hong Kong people the right of abode in the UK. Beijing doesn’t like the idea, and fierce retaliation from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is expected. The imminent counter measures will make lives even more miserable for Hong Kongers.

International businesses will keep wondering: is it still worthy to invest in Hong Kong, when the “one country, two systems” principle exists on paper only, and Beijing has determined to radically change the “DNA " of Hong Kong, making it almost totally unrecognizable? What else can be done, to lessen the pain for people who still want to stay, and to maintain the credibility and integrity of the Hong Kong system so that the international community can believe that the city is still functioning, though nothing like before? I really don’t have an answer now, when I see that people in this city have to live in fear, and shutting down venues and confiscation of assets become the new normal. Hong Kong is now barred from normal operation, until the “political purge” is thoroughly completed.

The definition of unlawful assembly is now used arbitrarily by the police, and it is extremely worrisome to see no more opposition voices in Hong Kong. If Hong Kong has true democracy, and people living in this city can have genuine autonomy, having a national security law might not be an issue. Under the broad definition of national security, the “effectively prevent, stop and punish acts and activities to split the country, subvert state power” provision gives the totalitarian regime excuses to criminalize citizens of Hong Kong and deprive them of any rights and freedom of expression.

Just days ago, John Ivison, a columnist of the National Post of Canada, published an article titled “300,000 dual citizens in Hong Kong must choose between Canada and China after policy change”. The title captures eyeballs, as Hong Kong is no different from communist China now. Let us not forget, the Chinese ambassador to Canada, Cong Peiwu, has made a horrifying comment not long ago that Canada should not give political asylums to Hong Kongers who fight for freedoms and democracy in Hong Kong during the summer months of 2019; and he has portrayed the Hong Kong demonstrators as “violent criminals”. Cong Peiwu has further threatened that by giving political asylums to Hong Kongers, Canada will jeopardize the “health and safety” of the 300,000 Canadian passport holders living in Hong Kong. These remarks give me a rude awakening: how low can these “wolf warriors” go? The comments are totally destructive, and will just incite fear. The free world should well prepare.

To conclude, I believe Hong Kongers who love freedom, regardless of their circumstances, should seriously and promptly consider where they find themselves home, and how to live freely in the long term as a human being with dignity, to survive, to contribute and to prosper. Prospects in Hong Kong are grim now, and the cost to stay safe and live free is high ̶ you might lose it all abruptly. And for Hong Kong, our once famed city, instead of freedom and hope, sadly, I see a quick descent to disruption and destruction ̶ all due to tyranny.

(Edward Chin (錢志健) runs a family office. Chin was formerly Country Head of a UK publicly listed hedge fund, the largest of its kind measured by asset under management. Apart from the hedge funds business, Chin is Convenor of 2047 Hong Kong Monitor and a Senior Advisor of Reporters Without Borders (RSF, HK & Macau). Chin studied speech communication at the University of Minnesota, and received his MBA from the University of Toronto. Twitter: edwardckchin Youtube: Ed Chin Channel Facebook.com/edckchin Email: edckchin@gmail.com)

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play