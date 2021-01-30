It is not every day I get an unsolicited WhatsApp “Hello, can you help me?” message with a pretty face as the display picture. My phone battery was running out and I was about to plug it in when the message popped up.

Out of sheer curiosity, I replied with a “Hello, who are you?”

Seconds letter my phone started ringing and a female voice said: “Sir, are you free to talk now?”

“Who is this?” I asked.

“Sir, you don’t know me. I was wondering if you could spare a couple of minutes. I am doing an audience survey,” the voice said.

“Oh, it is past nine and I am about to go to bed. Isn’t it a bit late to be conducting surveys,” I was a bit annoyed.

“Sorry sir, I know it is late. But I need to submit my report by tonight or I will lose my job. That’s why I called now. Will you please help me? Please,” she pleaded.

Always ready to help a damsel in distress, I agreed, but with a warning: “Okay. But my phone is running out of charge and you have to make it quick.”

“Sure sir. Thank you very much sir,” she sounded genuinely relieved.

“Sir, my name is Maggie and I am doing an audience survey for a new television channel that is being planned. We are researching audience preferences for some of the programmes we plan,” she said.

“I am not an ardent television watcher, but I will try to answer your questions. What is this new station called?” I asked.

“Greater Bay Watch,” she replied.

“Sorry, never heard of it, though I used to watch a serial called Bay Watch a few years back,” I replied rather sheepishly.

“No sir, this is a channel for the planned Greater Bay Area, not just a serial. The groundwork for the new channel has just started. That is why we want to know what people would like to watch. Do you like reality TV shows?” Her first question made me think a bit.

“I have watched a few on some Western channels. Is there one on local channels?” I wondered aloud.

“No, that is why we are planning one,” she said.

“So, you plan to put some people on some island and run some competition?” I asked.

“No. We plan to have one like Donald Trump’s The Apprentice show. With teachers,” she said.

“Sorry, with who?” I was not sure if I had heard her right.

“Teachers,” she said, louder this time. “Now that there is a move to put surveillance cameras in schoolrooms to monitor teachers, we thought it would be a good idea to use that footage for a programme. Like the Apprentice serial, a panel can then judge whether or not to fire the teacher.”

“That could draw a good audience. Made Trump very popular,” I answered.

“Yes, we think so too. So, my next question is about health-related programmes. Do you watch those?”

My hand involuntarily went to my flabby stomach. “Not always, but yes, I do watch them occasionally,” I replied, hoping she wouldn’t ask me if I do yoga next. “But not those yoga and aeorbics shows,” I added hastily.

“Not that. We plan a programme to help busy people relax through power sleep during daytime. Would you be interested?” She asked.

“That sounds interesting. But wouldn’t it be a bit boring to watch people sleeping? And how will viewers know if they are actually sleeping or just acting?” I was filled with many doubts on this one.

“We will make it convincing by using footage from the Legislative Council sir. We can then show how people can manage a catnap even when there is activity around,” she explained.

Is that why they call it power sleep, I wanted to ask, but restrained myself.

“Yeah, that could solve that problem,” I concurred.

“We also plan to use the Legco footage on other programmes like market tips for housewives. Like the availability and latest price of good quality hairy crabs,” she continued.

“That too could be useful and popular too,” I was beginning to admire the ingenuity of the people behind this new channel.

“One more question, sir. Do you watch late-night programmes, after the children go to sleep?” she asked hesitantly. “Like spicy ones meant for adults?”

“Not really,” I replied quickly. “In any case I live alone and there’s no need for child control television in my house,” I added.

“But,” curiosity got the better of me, “what kind of shows are you talking about?”

“Something we plan to call ‘We Connect’. It will comprise footage from some MTR trains, like …” she said.

Before she could say more, my phone battery had run out and I was saved from having to hear more details.

Relieved, I plugged my phone in and got into bed.

Where are the Hong Kong television channels headed now, I wondered, as I switched off the light.

(A fictional satire written by Hari Kumar, who is a journalist based in Hong Kong.)

