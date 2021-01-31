In a recent on-line meeting of the World Economic Forum at Davos, China’s Secretary-General Xi Jinping revealed defiance to the US-led unilateralism, monopoly of the global supply chain, and the attempt at starting a new cold war with China. Xi maintains that no political system is inherently superior to another, asking the US to refrain from interfering in other countries’ political affairs.

These ideas are not new, but part and parcel of the “Xi Jinping Thought,” which Xi has tirelessly promoted since winning his “re-election” to serve as the second term of the party leader (he even abolished the term limits later). A coincidence is that Xi’s first international convention to roll out his ideas is the Davos forum. The thought promulgates “Human Rights with Chinese Characteristic,” that is, economic development for the country should come before the protection of individual human rights. Thus, each country should select its developmental path that maximizes its chances of elevating its economy. In this view, only when a country has successfully developed its economy can it provide protection of human rights. More importantly, other countries do not have any say in this process.

In addition to practicing these ideas at home, China has successfully lobbied many states in the UN Human Rights Council to include the idea into the definition of human rights by the Council; when such a vote resulted in China’s favor, it raised numerous motions demanding the Council to censure the US bullying China in the international society and stalling its economy. This recent conference gave Xi another opportunity to reiterate his ideas.

Let us face it – China’s “development and human rights” logic is a blatant lie. Take a look at Hong Kong, in which its economy, GDP per capita, and industry structure are envies of many countries in the world. Before China took it over, human rights in Hong Kong were already mature and looked up to by other countries. However, even with all the prerequisites for human rights to take place in accordance with Xi Jinping Thought, all China has ever done in Hong Kong is gradually retracting all the freedoms in academic, political participation, and speech citizens have previously enjoyed. In a nutshell, Human Rights with Chinese Characteristic is a good modern example of the emperor’s new clothes.

Will the Biden administration do anything about China’s abuse of human rights? Biden has been working tirelessly to guide the US back to multilateralism by returning to the Paris Agreement and the World Health Organization. The European public still has high confidence in the administration. A December survey conducted by the European Council on Foreign Relations reveals that 60% of respondents believed the administration will improve US-EU relations; only 10 percent thought otherwise.

However, in the same survey, another 60% of respondents expressed that China will be more powerful than the US within ten years (In Spain and Italy, the percentage is over 80%). This belief led many to maintain neutrality in a potential Sino-US conflict; in such a scenario, 60% of the European public said they would stay neutral, 10% believed that it should side with China, and only 20% chose to stand with the US. The results reflected the realpolitik in international organizations, as we see that China’s motions often receive majority support.

What we could learn from recent polls is that the new EU-China relations do not rest on solid ground. Instead, it is a choice of pragmatism – the public in Europe believes that cooperation with China would bring economic benefits to their stagnant societies. For instance, many core German manufacturing firms (e.g., automotive and machinery) have relocated to China, and the Chinese market has become one of Germany’s most important revenue sources. The mutual dependency reduces Germany’s capability and willingness to stand with the US (and oppose China) openly.

Moreover, China does not pose a significant military threat to European countries. The lack of external threat thus makes US security guarantees against China unnecessary. For the US to shore up relations with the EU and regain leadership in international organizations, it needs issues that the EU would find attractive and convincing. We are afraid that cooperation on global warming and reengaging in multilateral international organizations such as WHO are not enough.

A feasible way is for the US to introduce a reshuffle of the global supply chain to replace China’s Belt and Road Initiative. This new system will connect developing countries worldwide and allow the EU to be an integral part of it. Since EU countries are unlikely to forfeit their economic gains in interacting with China, the US needs to use economic incentives to win EU countries over to help the US achieve their goals of disabusing new human rights principles proposed by China, and more broadly, curbing China’s rise.

How to do it? The US could achieve this goal by harnessing its technological innovation capabilities, investing in infrastructure, and establishing connections with trading partners to help EU countries reduce their reliance on China. For the past several decades, the US has always regarded the EU as an economic competitor, but it needs to abolish such an idea now. The US needs to remind the EU that doing business with China is not worth the trouble for several reasons. For starters, China has countless unwritten rules for foreign businesses to enter the market (such as requiring multinational corporations to engage in joint ventures with Chinese State Own Enterprises so they would “voluntarily” transfer technology to Chinese counterparts).

Additionally, when automation starts to take hold in many industries, the need for Chinese labor would also decrease in the future, especially when Chinese wages have gradually become prohibitive for foreign firms. In short, a new proposal to engage with EU countries by a more close economic relationship will be the best bet for the US to win the EU back. The US needs the EU countries on its side to win the war with China on human rights agendas.

(Austin Wang (austin.wang@unlv.edu) is Assistant Professor of Political Science at University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Twitter: @wearytolove

Yao-Yuan Yeh (yehy@stthom.edu) is Associate Professor of International Studies and Chair of the Department of International Studies and Modern Languages at the University of St. Thomas, Houston. Twitter: @yeh2sctw

Fang-Yu Chen (chenfan6@msu.edu) is PhD in Political Science at Michigan State University. Twitter: @FangYu_80168

Charles K.S. Wu (wu721@purdue.edu) is PhD candidate of Political Science at Purdue University. Twitter: @kuanshengtwn)

---------------------------------

