Elon Musk has become everyone’s idol now. Some people bought Tesla’s stock early and invested at low tides while some are using his electric cars. Recently, some people are reading “Elon Musk the Iron Man” to gain knowledge from it.

Now that you’ve become a Musk fan, you might as well go for an interview and give it a try. The one who bought the stock and made a lot of money, and the one who earned a dream, if you ask which one will gain more, which one is smarter, which one will dream more, which one has a longer-term outlook, it is in fact the same. They are just two types of people, each with their own needs and taking what they want, and there is no standard answer. With the above as the interview questions, the one who is only interested in Tesla’s stock price will naturally be at a disadvantage. The one who says he wants to be the next Musk may not have an edge either. Dreams are vague. Realization of concrete details is the reality.

Musk’s recruitment interview question turned out to be very simple: please describe the most difficult problem you have encountered and how you finally succeeded in solving it.

You cannot say that you did not know how to make a good cup of tea, and finally learned by experimenting a hundred times with different water temperatures and timing. Generally, people will bluff, and the bigger the bluff, the more likely it is to explode. If there are not enough in the details and it is not convincing, the more likely it is to self-destruct. The process is the same as telling a lie.

It turns out that Musk wants to test whether a person can be honest with the truth. He is especially good at judging from the devil of details to see if a person is genuine or a liar. It is said that many of the questions asked by other technology giants during the recruitment process do not have standard answers and are not IQ questions. That is, they want to let the interviewees be unconstrained and run wild with their ideas so as to test their creativity.

“Why is the drain hole cover circular?” If your answer is “because the area of a circle is the largest and taking efficiency into consideration, the answer is naturally a circle,” then you are completely out of the picture. If I were on the spot and was suddenly asked this question, I would probably say, “No particular reason, there are no corners in circular shapes, so it is more comfortable to look at.” Or perhaps I would say, “If you take a look on the sidewalks, the hole covers are like a series of filled-up periods, reminding you of every path you take. How beautiful!” Alternatively, I might throw a tantrum and counter with a question: “As the earth is round, therefore, hole covers are also round.”

Another question asked: “How much does the Empire State Building weigh?” I would answer: “No more than one gram because it is a cardboard drawing of the Empire State Building.” If this is too much like a trick question, then what about: “Every time I look up at the Empire State Building, the admiration in my heart is like the endless stream of water in the Yellow River. How many tons of water do you think that weighs?” I think you might be given a beating for this, right?

This question is more practical: “Please think of the most interesting way to break a clock.” We have all been there when a good dream is in full swing, only to be spoiled by the alarm clock such that we want to break it, but in an intriguing way?

In the spirit of handwashing, I will scrub the clock like a virus and rub it with alcohol day and night until the clock is eroded to the point of nothingness.

If these answers are not satisfactory, they will never be favored by the world’s tech giants. Why not ask senior government officials to answer the question, “How to carry out district lockdowns that are humane?”

(Albert Leung is an award-winning lyricist and writer.)

