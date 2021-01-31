A major change from the Cold War, today’s global geostrategic divide runs along technological rather than ideological fault lines. Two blocks of countries are in the making. Innovation is competition-driven in one while the drive is political and military in the other. That is, to the best of my knowledge, what brings America and China face to face. There are, naturally, issues of human rights and the rule of law as well as of bullying, but they are second to the power play for hegemony between world powers.

The Chinese leadership seems to misunderstand the root of the problem. They dispute the “insidious attack on civilian-military integration” arguing that American companies are champions of such integration —the infamous “military-industrial complex.” Thus, China would just be an advanced disciple. Although it is true that the Western industries quite often engage in the development of double-edge technologies, the double edge in America —and to a lesser extent in Europe too— is business-constrained, while in China is power-oriented, and that seems insurmountable in terms of mutual cooperation.

Both powers understand that competition and cooperation must interact in a harmonious way. American companies, however, will never surrender secrets and/or resources whatsoever to each other. That is fair competition. It is as if one said, “Ok, you won the defense contract this time, but if I elaborate my proposal a bit more I’ll win next time.” In a power-oriented innovation system, things are different. Once the government makes a decision, companies must cooperate for the sake of the common good and keep competition at bay until next time. That is not fair competition, but organized capitalism.

Other strings hang from the basic difference such as, for instance, issues of standards and normalisation, which are the utmost necessary in a digital era. Here, again, the debate about what is rational may be under the rule either of competition or of power. If competition prevails, assessment depends mainly on the comparative technical merits. If power prevails, it depends on the leader’s interest. China self-justifies as a world leader-to-be because of the purported outperformance of the “declining” West. Such a stereotype sells the skin before the hunting. Progress in 5G and control of the pandemic are admirable achievements, but no historical perspective endorse saying they are epoch-making. Great ambitions trigger staunch opposition, and everyone can see mounting opposition in the Indo-Pacific landscape. A close inspection of the European attitude reveals the acceptance of the Chinese standards whenever deemed technically superior rather than uncritical support of the leader —America. It would be wrong, nevertheless, to see weakness in the attitude. The Great Divide may make things much worse for all, alas, if the ongoing decoupling goes farther.

Where is, therefore, the European Union? However remarkable the differences among member states, the core countries are somewhere in between America and China, though closer to the former because crude organized capitalism reminds Old Europe of sad experiences in the 20th century. And the distance from China will increase as the divide between the world powers deepens. The EU and China are strategic partners, that is of course, but they will altogether be systemic antagonists for as long as the latter strives to substitute organized for competitive capitalism.

The main issue is the “One Country, Two Systems” principle. If “One Country” means a uniform political regime, then there is little room for reciprocal understanding, because fair competition cannot survive without political freedom. An authoritarian government could be profitable to foreigners for a while, but its fairness is unreliable at the end —who can say when the leader will change mind? The 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration furnishes a sensible interpretation, and it is time to update it. According to “One Country,” why do companies established in Hong Kong not enjoy the privileges of Chinese companies in mainland China, as Hong Kong is China proper? China ought to ensure it while preserving the SAR’s political autonomy through a rule of law inspired by human rights rather than by national security —not quite a rule of law to the European taste. That is the way to make the CAI succeed.

(Enrique Viaña is Professor of Economics, University of Castilla-La Mancha, Ciudad Real, Spain)

