In these two weeks, the Hong Kong Government has been playing the game of suddenly locking down a certain area. In the end, only 0.17% of the cases were found to be positive in Jordan, and no case was found in a building in North Point. Instead, some people working in a store within the Yellow economic circle charged by the police actually had to wait a whole night before getting tested.

It’s hard to explain why the Government spared so much effort on doing something useless. The sudden lockdown made me think of the Jewish Ghetto under Hitler’s rule. Before the Jews were sent to concentration camps, they were first put into an area called Jewish Ghetto.

After World War 2, there were many misunderstandings like why Jews did not fight back. A number of Jews fled to Middle East (now Israel) before the War. Some of them mocked the survivors of the concentration camp as they didn’t manage to escape. They thought they were superior.

Actually, in Europe, Jews had suffered from discrimination and the crisis of genocide for thousands of years before the War. On various occasions, when facing the dangers of being massacred, Jews community tended to bribe the political leaders and it usually worked. That’s why there are a number of rich Jewish businessmen across the globe. At the beginning of Hitler’s rule, the Jewish community also wanted to take the same measure to negotiate with Hitler’s government. Nevertheless, this time, Hitler refused any conversation with the Jewish community. It’s already too late when they realized the new situation.

Hedi Fried is a Swedish-Hungarian Holocaust survivor who is 96 now. She was imprisoned in Auschwitz at the age of 19. Throughout all these years, she kept educating young people about the Holocaust. In 2017, she wrote a book titled ‘Questions I am asked about the Holocaust’. She said, “There are no stupid questions, nor any forbidden ones, but there are some questions that have no answer.”

One frequently asked question is “Why did you not fight back?”. The first thing she replied is “Actively fighting back in 1944 would have been suicide.” Clinging to life was still a wise choice; at least, you wouldn’t get caught or killed immediately. In fact, Hedi also mentioned resistance in Sobibor’s concentration camp, Warsaw and crematorium 3 & 4 at Auschwitz. One day in the late 1940s (after the War), two young men rang the doorbell of Hedi’s home. In the beginning, she didn’t recognize them, but then they said they were the former workers of her father’s factory. Hedi had always envied them since she thought they had escaped from the suffering of the concentration camp. However, they told her another story. They fled to the Russian border to seek refuge at that time. The Russian soldiers thought they were German spies and sent them to Siberia. After several years of torture, they managed to escape from the Russian camp. Here, escape might not always be a good choice.

To fight back or to escape is not simply a guarantee of safety and happiness. Some Hong Kongers might think they are superior to mainlanders as they do not fight back (actually some do, but we don’t easily read about these in the news). I highly recommend them to read this book.

Though I still don’t think they can turn Hong Kong completely into Xinjiang (Hong Kong’s future is more similar to East Berlin), the Government has already equipped with a lot of tools, strategies in controlling people and eliminating the possibility of large-scale protest. It seems to be easier for the Government to manipulate Hong Kongers. Are we left with no room for resistance?

There was a moving moment during a hard time. Hedi and her grandfather believed Communism could combat against Nazis. Before sent to Auschwitz, Hedi’s grandfather hummed ‘The Internationale’ at bedtime. Resistance could still take place anywhere anytime.

(Pat To Yan, Active in Hong Kong and German Theatre. Playwright, Director, Lecturer. Elected Council Member and the Chairman of the committee of Literary Art of Hong Kong Arts Development Council.)

