Before the development of radio communication, flag signaling was instrumental to the effective deployment of warships in battle. Admirals would use different flags to signal to their captains what, when, and where they wanted them to do something. Today, naval deployments adopt signaling of a more overtly political kind.

Such was the case with the deployment this week of the USS Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group through the South China Sea. Charting a course close to Taiwan, the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and its escort cruisers, destroyers, and submarines were supported by other American aircraft. At the same time, the People’s Liberation Army sent a number of bomber and fighter aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, and close to the U.S. carrier.

It’s clear what’s going on here.

Both sides want to show that they aren’t backing down as Joe Biden begins his presidency. It’s sad that China continues to believe it has the right to bully democratic nations into submission. But at least Biden has kept up the U.S. military deployments. These undergird a fundamental principle of the post-Second World War international order that international waters and those who travel through them are due the protection of safe transit and trade. This is an especially important concern in the South China Sea, considering that two-thirds of the world’s trade passes through those waters.

Of course, this is precisely why the Communists are so determined to establish dominion over the near entirety of the South China Sea.

With their ridiculous “nine-dash” map, a creation of geographic fictions that would have embarrassed even Imperial Japan, the Communists hope to coerce smaller neighbors such as Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Indonesia. Beijing knows that if it can control whether these nations are able to export and import goods through the South China Sea, it will have a huge influence over their political calculations.

It is therefore in the interest of those nations and those who trade with them that they be free to deal freely. The presence of American military power on patrol in the South China Sea thus serves two purposes. First, it shows Asia-Pacific nations that they are not alone in facing Beijing’s intimidation. That they have a powerful friend ready to stand by them. Second, it reminds Beijing that America remains powerful, present, and unwilling to allow global security to exist subject to Xi’s whims.

This second point is particularly important in the context of Joe Biden’s just-entering office. After all, with its aggressive military patrols near Taiwan last weekend, Beijing was clearly trying to test Biden’s willingness to continue resisting its malevolence. By sending an aircraft carrier right past Taiwan and then through the South China Sea, Biden is giving Beijing its answer. He’s making clear, at least for the moment, that the United States remains determined to check the Communist bully as it tries to run rampant across the map.

Of course, more resolution will be required from Washington in the days to come. On Monday, for example, Beijing’s foreign policy chief Yang Jiechi will address the pro-Beijing National Committee on US-China Relations. He will use that speech to tell the Biden administration that its sustainment of Trump policies will harm the U.S. economy. Biden and his staff must be ready to resist China in this economic domain, as in the South China Sea. But what we’ve seen this week in the South China Sea is an encouraging sign.

(Tom Rogan, Washington Examiner foreign policy writer)

