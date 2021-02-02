I go exercising every Saturday at a studio in Prince Edward. However, I half-deliberately skipped my last session, as I had a bad feeling that the whole area would be locked down by government’s ambush for compulsory COVID testing. Who knows? Prince Edward and Shamshuipo were rumoured to be the next targets, and I didn’t want to spend the weekend staying in the studio waiting for testing. Also, starving while looking at a cup noodle with no hot water supply and a canned spam without a can opener is such a helpless and miserable experience that I would try to avoid at all costs. I once thought of carrying those tools with me if I went, but god knows if I would be stopped and searched by the police on the street and arrested for carrying a can opener as offensive weapon? You’d better be prepared for the worst nowadays…

Exactly one day later, the next target was unveiled, but it was the Laguna City instead of Prince Edward. Residents in block 5 and 7 had to stay up all night waiting for compulsory testing, and many of them grumbled at the Monday morning back-to-work routine being seriously disrupted. They probably grumbled also at the potential (and later proven) futility of the action, since the last ambush on North Point revealed zero person infected. People often mock this kind of action’s low cost effectiveness, deploying so many people and resources but failing to locate proportionate infected people. I don’t entirely agree with this view. To me, this exactly shows that Hongkongers still maintain high anti-virus morale and remain extremely cautious despite lengthy inconvenience and deprivation in all aspects of life. We should be proud and applaud the good news of no infection discovery. The low cost effectiveness is not with the finding rate, but rather with the absurdity of method. HK is so small, people travel across districts frequently. What’s the point of locking down specific physical areas inside HK? Tracing should be focused on high risk groups, and strict border control should be implemented. These have been advocated by many experts for long to no avail. We can never appreciate the supreme logic of this government.

Speaking of logic, while health officials keep stressing that their social distancing measures are chosen basing on empirical data, we never see crowds of commuters in the MTR everyday being contained and tested. While cinemas, theatres and concert halls where people usually engage in static and absolutely low risk activities are kept closed, we see that the CNY flower market where crowds are attracted is to be opened in the Victoria Park. While even pro-establishment law makers and business leaders have come out urging for heightened support of the arts, sports, tourism, food and beverage and various service sectors, the government paid HK$154.3 million instead to an airline company under the Employment Support Scheme which laid off 250 flight attendants after receiving the subsidy. While the various zonal lockdown actions are now proven to be the misguided way of tracing and locating infection sources, both the Chief Executive and Chief Secretary openly and continuously claim to be happy about the “success” of the actions!

Trying to apply everyday logic to understand the authority is tiring. The government alleged that “ambush-style” lockdown was necessary because people would have escaped the relevant zone if they knew about the action in advance. People did “escape” before the very first lockdown took effect in the Yau-Tsim-Mong district about 2 weeks ago. However, people ran away exactly because they wanted to avoid the nuisance created, didn’t want to be harassed during the lockdown, knew that the arrangements made by the authority would be lousy, and fundamentally didn’t trust the government, refusing to believe that the actions were taken for their own good without ulterior motive. Instead of dealing with the root causes, the authority resorted to take on ambush-style actions, taking people by surprise, and further aggravating the already fragile relationship with the people. Hence some residents of the Laguna City scolded the police and even assaulted the testing staffs this time. Very unfortunate indeed, but the people have understandably grown impatience and fury. With no one being able to reason with the decision makers, “whatever can go wrong goes wrong” will remain the problem-solving and governance style. Living in this madhouse is really hazardous to one’s health.

(Adrian Chow Pok Yin, qualified HK lawyer, composer/lyricist/arranger/music producer, CASH music award winner, and Council Member (and Music Group Chairman) of the HK Arts Development Council.)

