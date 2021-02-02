Since Joe Biden’s administration was sworn in, all sides’ focus and attention have been on the direction and guiding principles of its foreign policies. Much evidence has shown that the Biden administration’s diplomatic strategy will revolve around the restoration of regional nations’ confidence in the US and the deepening of the US’s close cooperation with its allies. That will be a radical change from Donald Trump’s “America first” policy and the requirement of the US’s allies to pay their share of security expenses, which Trump proposed as soon as he took office in 2016.

In fact, as early as he was on the campaign trail, Biden promised that he, if elected, would increase the US’s military presence in the Indo-Pacific region, strengthen its ties with countries such as Australia, Indonesia, Japan, and South Korea, and restore its deterrence in the Western Pacific. He showed expressly to the Beijing authorities that Washington would not withdraw from the Indo-Pacific. New Secretary of State Antony Blinken even said in his earlier confirmation hearing held by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that the US’s future foreign policy will be focused on the cooperation with allies and international organizations and defending the values of human rights, democracy and freedom.

It can thus be seen that Biden’s foreign policy team will replace the “unilateral” approach with a “multilateral” one and “America First” with “alliances” as the pivot of the US’s foreign policy.

As for the Indo-Pacific strategy, the US will seek to collaborate with allies across economic, diplomatic, and security domains. Kurt Campbell, the new coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs, wrote unequivocally in the journal Foreign Affairs that in the face of China’s constant threats, the US must adopt the “long peace” strategic mindset that prevailed in continental Europe between 1815 and the beginning of World War I.

Taking on threats only after buck-passing fails

This means using the concept of “balance of power” to assist in the development of the asymmetric military power of Indo-Pacific nations to counter China’s threats. The US’s main role to play in the Indo-Pacific can be explained in terms of the hub and the spoke in the so-called “hub-and-spoke system”. The US plays the role as a hub, while the allies are spokes. They are closely connected and interrelated with one another.

Washington will assume the central role in reshaping its legitimacy and influence in the Indo-Pacific region. It is because the US’s attitudes towards its allies in the Indo-Pacific oscillated much in the past. Not only did it withdraw itself from regional summits, but its economic approach also ran counter to economic integration. These measures cost the US its allies’ trust in Washington. As a result, they were in two minds about the US and China and tried to give both sides a wide berth.

While Biden’s diplomatic strategies will place a lot of emphasis on the balance of power, offshore balancing will be another key strategic option. John Mearsheimer, a political science professor at the University of Chicago, explains the theory of offensive realism and the view of “offshore balancing” in his book The Tragedy of Great Power Politics. In a state of anarchy, great powers focus on the changes of relative power and seek to maximize their share of power, he argues.

The core concept of offshore balancing is that when a rising power threatens the US’s interests in a region, Washington does not summon its entire national power to confront it at the beginning. Instead, the US plays the role of an “offshore balancer” and performs “buck-passing” to allow its allies in the region to counter the rising power.

It must be noted that when the strategy of “buck-passing” fails, Washington will directly intervene and counter the threats posed by the rival. Throughout history, the US has repeatedly used the strategy of “offshore balancing” before choosing to intervene directly. For instance, before the US decided to participate in World War I and World War II, both Germany and Japan at that time were in a position to obtain regional hegemony in Europe and Asia. To prevent Germany and Japan from becoming the potential hegemons, Washington changed the initial policy of “buck passing” and chose to intervene militarily.

To sum up, if the Biden administration employs the “hub-and-spoke system” and the “offshore balancing” strategy, the theory of “alliances” in international relations will return to become the pivot of foreign policy analysis. “Alliances” are primarily aimed at increasing the aggregate strength of the countries concerned and appropriately sharing the US’s economic and military expenses. In the foreseeable future, the Biden administration will expand the US’s connections with its allies and give its allies clearer promises on security. As for diplomatic policies, it will expand the comprehensive communication and cooperation on military, trade and economic, and technological issues and avoid returning to the unilateralism of “America First” in the Trump era.

Furthermore, as can be seen in Blinken and Campbell’s propositions, Washington will employ the strategy of “offshore balancing” to handle its relations with China. It will expect its allies to develop lateral connections so as to deal with any sudden and urgent situations. In practice, it is possible to treat the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (The Quad) between the US, Australia and India as a focus of observation to study how these four countries can make use of international security mechanisms to deepen cooperation on traditional and non-traditional security issues.

Taiwan’s positioning

As for the relations between Taiwan and the US, the US’s cross-strait policies will be a continuation of the “strategic ambiguity” that began in Dwight Eisenhower’s presidency in 1954. This means that Biden will not support Taiwan’s independence or ruin the policies underpinned by the Taiwan Relations Act and the three Communiques. Washington will not shift from “strategic ambiguity” to “strategic clarity”, for if it states clearly that it will intervene in Taiwan Strait conflicts, it will force other major nations in the region to follow suit and make a similar statement about defending Taiwan.

If the US adopts “strategic clarity” instead, it will have to step up its military spending in East Asia to deal with any sudden and urgent situation. This is likely to add to the instability in the region. This is why Biden will not do away with “strategic ambiguity” without good reason. The relations between the US, China and Taiwan will still be of the utmost importance. Our government should think about how to be integrated into the “Asia-Pacific rebalancing” and “Indo-Pacific strategy” master plans and find a fulcrum for Taiwan to position itself between the pivot of the US and the spokes of its allies.

(Wu Chong-han, Associate Professor of Department of Diplomacy, National Chengchi University, and Zhang Zhen-xiang, postgraduate at Department of Diplomacy, National Chengchi University)

