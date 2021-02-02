One day in early 2011, as I walked into the office of Jean-Raphaël Peytregnet, the Consul General of France in Guangzhou, he was in a fit of rage over a phone call he had just received. M. Peytregnet and his colleagues had been preparing for an annual cultural exchange event between France and China in Shenzhen for a long time. They had already self-censored on politically sensitive issues and opted for language learning as the theme. The Chinese had been cooperative throughout, until the day before the opening of the event, that is, the day we met. M. Peytregnet received a phone call from a division chief of the Shenzhen cultural department - despite diplomacy values rank-level reciprocity but even that was acceptable - the other party requested that the event be halted. Mr. Zhang argued that it was only a language learning session but he was not given the chance to elaborate and was told that there was no room for negotiation, then the caller hung up. M. Peytregnet was extremely shocked. As a diplomat, he has seldom encountered such rudeness and lack of courtesy.

Immediately afterward, I went to Paris to attend a conference. Diplomats from France and Germany were talking about the emergence of “rude diplomacy” in China. A fellow French journalist told me that he had even written an article on the subject.

It was not until five years later that the new term “wolf warrior diplomacy” gained popularity. Therefore, many people believe that this is a diplomatic turnaround during the Xi Jinping era. As I have repeatedly pointed out in my commentaries, the change in China’s image, including wolf warrior diplomacy, comes more from the evolution of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) power structure, in which the personal style of the Chinese leaders has played only a partial role. Before “rude diplomacy,” people were already talking about China’s “arrogant diplomacy.”

After 1949, Zhou Enlai led a foreign policy that attempted to demonstrate “great power diplomacy” albeit in isolation, placing a particular emphasis on etiquette. Legend has it that Zhou Enlai had organized his diplomats to hide behind a screen to observe in secret the gift-giving formalities of visiting guests to Mao Zedong. For this reason, he was also known for his famous motto, “Nothing is trivial in diplomacy, so don’t take it lightly.”

This tradition was maintained until the Jiang Zemin era. Rulers who had lost their ideological integrity began to reveal themselves internally by brazenly maintaining stability with violence, but still tried to play the role of a gentleman externally, despite the occasional slip-ups that became the butt of jokes. At that time, China needed to obtain international permission to participate in the globalization of trade and economy, so “integration into the global market” became buzzwords.

Under the Hu–Wen Administration, the Chinese model was intentionally shaped by the government, and the “rise of a great nation” brought about a crude nationalist sentiment and a world-renowned change in the diplomatic field. Foreign ministers disregarded etiquette and acted improperly. The foreign ministry press conference even became a stage for displaying their rudeness.

Since Xi Jinping came to power, “integration into the global market” has gradually faded and been replaced by “showing the world the right way.” According to media statistics, in 2020 alone, the official Chinese media reported “Xi Jinping shows the world the right way” as a headline at least 12 times.

The premise of “showing the world the right way” is the “four matters of confidence.”

In November 2012 in a report by then party General Secretary Hu Jintao, the “three confidences” was proposed at the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, namely “confidence in our path, in our theories and in our system.” In July 2016, Xi Jinping added “confidence in our culture” at a conference to celebrate the 95th anniversary of the founding of the CCP, forming the “four confidences.” From this, we can see that Xi Jinping is not a stranger from beyond, but a successor to the natural continuity of the Chinese regime.

Regardless of how confident it is, Western societies cannot accept an authoritarian regime with a legacy of countless human rights tragedies to show the world the way. Therefore, wolf warrior diplomacy has become perceived as an effective gesture.

I still remember when I asked M. Peytregnet what to do, he shook his head and stretched out his hands, saying, “Nothing can be done!” This is also a typical response to “arrogant diplomacy.” From the perspective of the Chinese, this meant that it was effective. As a result, polite diplomacy has gradually transitioned to arrogant diplomacy, crude diplomacy and wolf warrior diplomacy.

The current foreign ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian, played the part of the wolf warrior representative. Not only did he make an unfounded claim that the novel coronavirus came from the U.S., but he also told foreign ministers from Five Eyes that “it did not matter if they had five or 10 eyes, if they dared harm China’s sovereignty, they should beware of their eyes being poked and blinded.” These statements, which in the past might have been considered disgraceful, may now be commended.

Some netizens think that the incessant “thunderous” words of the foreign ministry spokesman are due to his own lack of caliber; some scholars think that the wolf warrior diplomacy comes from Xi Jinping’s tough personality; while others think that the propaganda machine has turned stupid. Actually, these judgments are not accurate enough. They do so because there is something to gain. Otherwise, Zhao Lijian could easily transform himself into a well-mannered man overnight.

(Chang Ping, commentator)

