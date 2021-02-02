By Li Ping

As the American stock GameStop (GME) short squeeze storm continues, Robinhood and other brokers momentarily banned retail investor from buying, and only allowed them to sell. Such was essentially an arbitrary modification of trading rules to suppress the retail traders from resisting the big sharks. Many major Wall Street banks continue to criticize the behavior of the retail investors, and even warned that if the short squeeze continues, the financial market will collapse. The incident is inevitably politicized. For Hongkongers who have experienced the anti-ELAB movement and the suppression of the National Security Law, they could very much relate to the same old trick in cut from the same cloth, be it the institutions that control the market or regimes and organizations that overpower social operations, it is all about winning no matter what. However, as the online world has changed the mode of operation of the world, investors and citizens will no longer sit back and be trampled upon.

Short-selling a stock with serious losses and poor prospects is usually a normal stock market behavior. However, the sharks gave GME a short squeeze so tight that the stock skyrocketed 138%, eventually angering many nostalgic gamers and onlookers, who immediately responded to the call for a short squeeze. Naturally, among them were the sharks who took the opportunity to make profits. However, when Robinhood banned retail investors from buying, it was logically being criticized and questioned. Even the White House, Congress, and the Securities and Exchange Commission expressed concern or even intervene to investigate.

Some media describe the GME storm as an epic short squeeze, while some senior analysts even believed that it is a generational battle in the stock market that reflects the conflict between the new generation and Wall Street elites. What the Wall Street sharks are more worried about is that if retail investors can successfully counteract the short positions of large investors, and repeat the same old trick in the future, wouldn’t they ruin their way of making money by manipulating the market however they want? Therefore, some analysts bombarded the populism displayed in the stock market, and other Wall Street companies issued a report stating that last week was the largest active hedge fund deleveraging event since February of 2009. Should the situation continues, hedge funds will face even greater pains and even lead to a potential collapse of the financial market. Is this alarmist talk to threaten the government in order to control the shareholders? Will retail investors be subject to strict regulations, making it difficult for another collective “uprising”?

Robinhood, borrowing the name of the legendary hero, has become an accomplice of the robbery of the poor to benefit the rich. How ironic. And the behaviors of these big players wanting to win for the sake of winning truly highlights the shamelessness of the stock market and social manipulators. For Hongkongers who have been suppressed by the regime these two years, the GME storm is the 2.0 of the Hong Kong stock market, as well as Hong Kong politics embodied in the form of the U.S. stock market. The GME version of the Hong Kong stock market happened after the police stomped the Apple Daily headquarters. Next Media’s stock price soared, marking the first “stock referendum” in the history of Hong Kong. Although pro-CCP politicians and media have repeatedly demanded that the Securities and Futures Commission order Next Media to suspend trading, and the Hong Kong police have made 15 high-profile arrests of suspected market manipulators, the stock market has not yet reached the point of lawlessness.

In fact, Robinhood banning retail traders from selling looks more like Carrie Lam government’s control of the citizens, which is contempt and ravage of social rules. In the anti-ELAB movement, Carrie Lam’s government never directly responded to the five demands of millions of citizens who took their petitions to the streets. Instead, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPCSC) formulated the Hong Kong National Security Law to deprive the people of their freedoms of demonstration and assemblies. In the fight against the Wuhan virus, Carrie Lam’s administration never faces up to border control being the true reason for the cause of outbreaks after outbreaks. Instead, it only went after medical professionals who had called for the government to close the border repeatedly. As for all of the lockdown testing conducted in areas like Jordan, Yau Ma Tei, North Point, Kwun Tong, Tsim Sha Tsui, and Yuen Long in the past 10 days, the standards for the lockdown was undetermined. It was said to have been determined after the government’s evaluations, but who did the evaluations, and what were they based on? How is this different from these companies like Robinhood and other Wall Street big sharks, who can customize measures to deprive investors of their freedom of trading as long as they deem that their own earnings and interests are hindered?

What’s more is that brokerage firms such as Robinhood do not have the power to govern the operation of the stock market, but with their control of trading channels, they are able to abuse their power to suppress stockholders. Some Chinese organizations stationed in Hong Kong are exactly like Robinhood. They do not have the statutory power to govern Hong Kong, but self-regard as the emperor and slam Hong Kong’s professional organizations for having heads so big that they offer suggestions on law-making and amendments. Sure, eggs have big heads when they want to resist the high wall, but where in the world are laws that cannot be questioned or amended? Since its establishment, the CCP has formulated four constitutions, and the current constitution has also been amended five times already. So is this disrupting the constitutional order?

The rules and norms of the stock market and the operation of society have been thus arbitrarily violated and eviscerated. As a result, first to be destroyed is the authority of these operators and governors, who will end up reaping what they have sown, and the next wave of resistance by the investors and citizens will only be more compelling and powerful.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play