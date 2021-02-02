At the Coroner’s Court, the judge wrapped up the case of teacher Lam Lai-tong of Leo Tung-hai Lee Primary School hounded to death by the headmaster, saying: “If Law Yuen-yee(the headmaster) hadn’t taken it personal but had focused on the incident, she wouldn’t have had to summon teacher Lam in on March 5, and the tragedy wouldn’t have happened; if Law Yuen-yee had taken back what she said about requesting teacher Lam to resign, the tragedy wouldn’t have happened; if Mr. Chow, TWGHs Education Services Officer, had known the issue well and kept his meeting with teacher Lam confidential, the tragedy wouldn’t have happened; if Miss Cheng, the deputy headmaster, had pointed out she knew teacher Lam didn’t lead the team by herself in the (exchange) activity…if deputy headmaster Cheng had told Law Yuen-yee she and director Ng weren’t aware of the notice to parents omitted, making teacher Lam conscious of the fact she was not the only one held responsible for it, the tragedy wouldn’t have happened.” Actually, there aren’t so many “ifs” on earth, and a dead person can’t be brought back to life.

In Hong Kong, there is no negligent homicide. Under common law, apart from causing death by dangerous driving, there is only manslaughter, the threshold of conviction of which is pretty high. The crime Law Yuen-yee committed is making use of power as a superior to pick on a subordinate who suffers from depressive disorder, “hounding” her to committing suicide in the end. Among the four “ifs” listed by the Coroner’s Court, the first 2 are proofs of Lam Lai-tong hounded to death by Law Yuen-yee, while the third one is about Chow Chi-kin from the education sponsor TWGHs, to everyone’s surprise, didn’t know Law Yuen-yee was a hardened offender, handled the complaint lodged by teacher Lam hastily and neglectfully, and didn’t keep the content of the meeting with teacher Lam confidential pursuant to standard practice by phoning Law Yune-yee twice to tell her she was complained about by teacher Lam Lai-tong, resulting in Law’s approach to handle Lam going from bad to worse. However, they aren’t held liable, and don’t show any remorse for it. Is justice blind and deaf?

Education Bureau shirks the responsibility and focuses on political struggle

Teacher Lam brought her accusation by committing suicide, and her family members’ scars were exposed and scratched again during the testification. What was that done for? For justice, as well as preventing other “Law Yuen-yees” from doing evils again, and more importantly bringing to light the principle of “not to wash dirty laundry in public” of the education sponsor, which has disappointed the citizens that entrust it. Since the passage of the School-based Management Ordinance in 2004, management rights have been supposed to be “predominated by educational practitioners at schools”. Yet, it ended up headmasters’ remit becoming lawless, education sponsors running schools in the name only but managing them in a lousy way, education sponsoring body management committees that are supposed to take a significant role turned into an arena where headmasters usurp power for personal motives, voices of teachers passing into oblivion in management committees, which have been reduced to places for swapping pleasantries. Subsequently, a buck-passing system got into shape. If something happens, and the public is going to hold someone accountable, the Education Bureau will shirk all its responsibility as a watchdog by stressing that it respects the school-based management principle, so not weighing in arbitrarily (but it will intervene in any incident concerning drawing out teachers related to “Hong Kong independence” right away, and the respect for the school-based management principle will vanish into thin air).

As to an education sponsor as large-scale and long-established as TWGHs making such an astonishing blunder, it must have been caused by failed administration. TWGHs alleged they had been following up the situation of the Leo Tung-hai Lee Primary School case. The Education Services Officer admonished Law in person in 2015 but obviously without avail. Consequently, Law was shamed into anger, hence giving an overhaul to all the teachers at school who were discontent with her in a retaliative manner. In 2018, the Education Services Officer of TWGHs requested Law to draw up an action plan to improve her relationship with the teachers. Results? The implementation of the action plan was left undone. That Law Yuen-yee could be doing evils for such a long time can be ascribed to the education sponsor neglecting its duty. Since teacher Lam committed suicide, what TWGHs was concerned most and did at once was to command the teachers to shut up and remain silent about the incident, while professing that it learned a lesson from it, and had rolled out reform measures including setting up a teachers’ consultative assembly. Yet, according to comments from teachers of the school cited by the media, it was done perfunctorily, and the power was still in the hands of the people in the school management board. To dodge the brunt, they have just become nicer ostensibly. Another “murderer” that was not unmasked at the Coroner’s Court is the management committee of Leo Tung-hai Lee Primary School, which shoulders the duty of supervising the school. Did it approve of and cover up Law’s evil deeds? Or was it totally unaware of what she did? Or did it know it well but ignore it?

Teacher Lam Lai-tong made her accusation by suicide, and her family members tried to force those “accomplices” to come forward at the Coroner’s Court to lay bare what went on behind Law Yuen-yee, Leo Tung-hai Lee Primary School and the education sponsor at the expense of enduring the pain again. Nevertheless, the Education Bureau, which should bear the political responsibility, has been staying reticent about it all the way through for it has been busy persecuting teachers of Liberal Studies by disqualifying them from teaching in a Cultural Revolution manner. Education is for people’s well-being, but in Hong Kong, it has become a killing institution.

(Lau Sai Leung, political commentator)

