The other day, Beijing announced that it will no longer recognize Hongkongers’ BNO passport as a valid travel document or for identification, and that the Chinese government reserves the right to take further actions. This is Beijing’s way to get back at the British government’s decision to let Hongkongers migrate to the UK using their BNO passports. Many people in the political and legal circles in Hong Kong said Beijing’s move is within expectation. But they also noted that the move involves many legal issues and if things are to be taken seriously, Beijing may have a lot of explaining to do.

According to a source from the legal sector, after a spokesman of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China announced the countermeasure, many people in the legal field have voiced doubts over one issue that concerns the fact that BNO’s status as a travel document for Hong Kong residents is supported by the interpretation of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPCSC). In May 1996, the NPCSC passed the “Explanations of Some Questions by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Concerning the Implementation of the Nationality Law of the People’s Republic of China in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region”. In the document, it was stated that “all Hong Kong Chinese compatriots are Chinese nationals, whether or not they are holders of the ‘British Dependent Territories Citizens passport’ or ‘British Nationals (Overseas) passport’”. As for the status of the BNO passport, the document noted that “with effect from 1 July 1997, Chinese nationals mentioned above may, for the purpose of travelling to other countries and territories, continue to use the valid travel documents issued by the Government of the United Kingdom. However, they shall not be entitled to British consular protection in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and other parts of the People’s Republic of China on account of their holding the above mentioned British travel documents”.

Which is more powerful? The NPCSC or the State Council?

The legal source said: “Beijing said the NPCSC’s decisions are not to be challenged. In that case, when the NPCSC has made a decision, and if it has not changed or rescinded the decision, in principle the decision is still valid. On what legal basis can a Chinese administrative organ overthrow an NPCSC decision that is not to be challenged? Which is more powerful? The NPCSC or the State Council?” On this, Beijing needs to offer an explanation.

What procedure does it take to change or overthrow an NPCSC decision? Another legal source said he had tried to look for an answer to the question but to no avail. “In what way can the NPCSC overthrow its own decision? Is there any precedent? Or does it take an NPCSC resolution to change an NPCSC decision?” The source said he wondered if Hongkongers or mainlanders defending the rule of law can answer these questions.

